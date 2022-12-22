Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Gophers Earn Hoops Doubleheader Sweep At The Barn
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 22, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-1 B1G) gutted its way to a 59-48 come from behind victory over Eastern Illinois (8-3, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday afternoon at Williams Arena. The Gophers overcame an eight-point deficit, highlighted by Mallory Heyer’s 10 points in the second half to claim the win in the non-conference finale.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
annandaleadvocate.com
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Andrew Larson
Gerald “Jerry” Andrew Larson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022 at Cokato Manor Nursing Home. An identical twin, he and his brother Lloyd were born Jan. 2, 1931 to Charles and Esther Larson and grew up along with their sister Eleanor on the family farm on Lake Henry (Camp Lake) in Albion Center, south of Annandale, Minnesota. Inquisitive, energetic, and creative, the twins loved to share stories about life on the farm and their boyhood adventures with nearby friends and relatives. A graduate of Annandale High School, Jerry married Delores Norman of Cokato, Mn. in 1951 and they spent 63 wonderful years together until her death in 2015. They raised their family and lived in the Minneapolis suburb of Columbia Heights until Jerry retired from the Minneapolis Gas Company (now CenterPoint Energy). Following retirement they returned to Lake Henry where he fulfilled his dream of designing and building their retirement home and spending warm winters in Florida near his brother. He is survived by his children Angela Burke (Terry), Debra Larson, and Timothy Larson (Jeanette); grandsons Benjamin Larson (Missy), Andrew Larson, Tony Larson (Maddie), Dan Larson (Emmy), and John Retka (Julie); 13 great grandchildren; nieces and great nieces and nephews; the Mount Hermon Lutheran Church community; his caretakers, and his many cousins, friends, and neighbors who were part of his life. To his joy, his grandchildren and great grandchildren all simply called him “Jerry” – a true and trusted friend who was always available to them. His front door was always open and he loved sharing stories with friends and relatives who stopped by for coffee and homemade cookies. A selfless, honest and generous man, Jerry never met a stranger and reminded us daily to “be kind to everyone.” He leaves behind a rich legacy of love of God, of nature’s bounty, of family and friends, and of a life very well lived. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 331 Harrison St. W, Annandale, followed by a luncheon. Interment will be that afternoon at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 1284 Keats Ave. NW, Annandale. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church or to Cokato Charitable Trust, 182 Sunset Ave. NW, Cokato, MN. 55302. Arrangements are by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cokato and Howard Lake, www.swansonpeterson.com, 320-286-2534.
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
marshallradio.net
No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
krwc1360.com
Two Injured in Freeway Rollover in Monticello
Two people were injured late Tuesday morning on Interstate 94 in Monticello when their pickup truck rolled over. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that just before 11 AM, a Ford F-150 pickup was entering eastbound I-94 when it went out of control in the right lane. The pickup ran off the road to the right and rolled over onto its roof.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Services and Life Celebration Today (Thursday) for Longtime Monticello Special-Ed Teacher, Val Somerville
Funeral services and a Celebration of Life will be held today (Thursday) in Monticello for a long time resident and former teacher in the Monticello School District. Valerie “Val” Somerville passed away December 14th at the age of 72. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School...
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
Big Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Somebody just won a big prize playing a scratch-off game in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winner of $77,777 in the game Ruby Red 7s. The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway in Sauk Rapids on Friday. It costs...
EPHS alumni grapple with allegations against former teacher
Editor’s note: The author is a 2020 graduate of Eden Prairie High School. She was a student in several of teacher Craig Hollenbeck’s classes. Craig Hollenbeck was hired as a social studies teacher at Eden Prairie High School in 1998. Almost immediately, and for years to follow, he was beloved by his students. But something changed. [...]
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
willmarradio.com
Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County
(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes on Twin Cities roads
The worst of the blizzard conditions isn't expected to hit the Twin Cities till late Thursday afternoon, but drivers are already finding the roads treacherous Thursday morning. Here's a look at the situation as of 10:45 a.m. There are numerous crashes and spinouts on roads including I-494 in the south...
Comments / 0