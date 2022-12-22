Gerald “Jerry” Andrew Larson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022 at Cokato Manor Nursing Home. An identical twin, he and his brother Lloyd were born Jan. 2, 1931 to Charles and Esther Larson and grew up along with their sister Eleanor on the family farm on Lake Henry (Camp Lake) in Albion Center, south of Annandale, Minnesota. Inquisitive, energetic, and creative, the twins loved to share stories about life on the farm and their boyhood adventures with nearby friends and relatives. A graduate of Annandale High School, Jerry married Delores Norman of Cokato, Mn. in 1951 and they spent 63 wonderful years together until her death in 2015. They raised their family and lived in the Minneapolis suburb of Columbia Heights until Jerry retired from the Minneapolis Gas Company (now CenterPoint Energy). Following retirement they returned to Lake Henry where he fulfilled his dream of designing and building their retirement home and spending warm winters in Florida near his brother. He is survived by his children Angela Burke (Terry), Debra Larson, and Timothy Larson (Jeanette); grandsons Benjamin Larson (Missy), Andrew Larson, Tony Larson (Maddie), Dan Larson (Emmy), and John Retka (Julie); 13 great grandchildren; nieces and great nieces and nephews; the Mount Hermon Lutheran Church community; his caretakers, and his many cousins, friends, and neighbors who were part of his life. To his joy, his grandchildren and great grandchildren all simply called him “Jerry” – a true and trusted friend who was always available to them. His front door was always open and he loved sharing stories with friends and relatives who stopped by for coffee and homemade cookies. A selfless, honest and generous man, Jerry never met a stranger and reminded us daily to “be kind to everyone.” He leaves behind a rich legacy of love of God, of nature’s bounty, of family and friends, and of a life very well lived. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 331 Harrison St. W, Annandale, followed by a luncheon. Interment will be that afternoon at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 1284 Keats Ave. NW, Annandale. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church or to Cokato Charitable Trust, 182 Sunset Ave. NW, Cokato, MN. 55302. Arrangements are by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cokato and Howard Lake, www.swansonpeterson.com, 320-286-2534.

ANNANDALE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO