Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Transit waives fares for buses Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is waiving fares for its buses Friday due to the extreme cold temperatures in western Wisconsin. In a release, the City of Eau Claire said that passengers can ride for free on Dec. 23. All 22 city buses are accessible for those...
WEAU-TV 13
A Mondovi family works to raise funds and awareness for rare genetic disorder research
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - One Mondovi family is working hard to help raise funds and awareness for research of a rare genetic disorder impacting one of their own. Crosby Williams, 4, is living with creatine transporter deficiency. The beloved child’s health took a turn in the Summer of 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
Dunn County Emergency Management provides community shelter update
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Emergency Management along with municipalities across Dunn County are preparing for expected blizzard-like conditions. According to a media release from Dunn County Emergency Management, they encourage residents to prepare their home and vehicles with emergency kits. These kits should include items such as flashlights, extra batteries, extra blankets, bottled water, and charged cellular phones in the event there is a power outage.
WEAU-TV 13
Fire safety during the holidays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas is almost here, and as loved ones get together for the holidays, the Eau Claire Fire Department is giving reminders on how to stay safe this season. “Things like keeping your stove area clear, not piling things on your stove, not piling a lot...
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
WEAU-TV 13
Ladysmith couple creates Christmas village in their yard
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One Ladysmith couple created a Christmas village in their yard. Alan and Brittany Christianson created the Christianson Christmas Village back in 2020. The village is located at 400 East 6th Street South in Ladysmith. The couple has grown their display every year. The walkthrough village has lights, wood cutouts and more.
wwisradio.com
Pinehurst Park Warming Shelter in Eau Claire Opens today
(Eau Claire, WI) — The Pinehurst Park warming shelter, located on Delbert Road on Eau Claire’s north side, opens today. The shelter will be open from 4 to 7 p-m each weekday with board games and winter sporting equipment available for anyone who wants to use it at the park. Several outdoor ice skating rinks are scheduled to open the day after Christmas.
wwisradio.com
AC Native BGC Director
Alma Center native Paige Stuckey has been named the new Director of the Black River Falls Boys and Girls Club. According to the BGC of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Stuckey has a background in Leadership Development and was drawn to the organization because of its involvement within…and positive impact on…the Black River Community. She is the mom of two boys and three dogs. Stuckey looks forward to her new role…noting that working with youth is a great way to get a glimpse at the potential of our future, the new innovations we can expect, and the opportunity to learn from the vast imaginations youth possess.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System: Using a snowblower comes with risks
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts at Mayo Clinic System say shoveling snow by hand is time consuming and often tough on your back. Using a snowblower makes things quicker and easier, but it comes with risks, according to Mayo Clinic Health System. “Since 2003, there’s been 9,000 Americans...
Volume One
Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire
The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department looking to fill 2 Patrol Officer positions
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now hiring. With one officer approaching retirement and the passing of the city referendum in Nov., the Police Department is looking to fill two Patrol Officer positions. The application period opened last Thursday and will remain open until mid-Jan. The hiring process will consist of numerous interviews, a background check, and a physical if candidates didn’t complete one during their time at the academy.
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Holiday Travel still tricky as roads remain icy and weather impacts air travel
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traveling has been difficult due to the recent winter storm, including beyond Wisconsin to the east where that weather system is wrecking havoc. Road conditions are getting better but, Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol are asking drivers to be cautious on the roads. “Right...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
winonaradio.com
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash from her employer. 60-year-old Jeanie Frederiksen was charged with theft in a business setting Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges, the owner of The...
wwisradio.com
Helgeson Ordered Conditional Release
This morning, in Jackson County Circuit Court, Monroe County Judge Mark L. Goodman ordered conditional release for Lars Helgeson, who had been committed for life to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services in 2017. In 2013, Helgeson was charged with first degree intentional homicide, among other...
wwisradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Eau Claire Man Who Broke Into Same House Twice
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say a man broke into a home on Zephyr Hill Avenue earlier this month to get money for drugs. They say he broke into the same house again this week to get money for Christmas presents. Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lamb again this week after he broke into the same home twice. Investigators say he stole cash, checks, and personal identity documents during the first break-in. They say he grabbed another check during the second break-in. Lamb is now looking at formal charges, he’s out on bond and due back in court in February.
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Comments / 1