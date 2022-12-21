Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
WHAS 11
Inside Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret 'Glass Onion' Cameo as the 'Hourly Dong' (Exclusive)
Rian Johnson landed a truly star-studded cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- but there's one celeb you might have missed!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with the director to discuss Daniel Craig's latest foray as Detective Benoit Blanc, but also got all the scoop on the film's "hourly dong" jingle, which was voiced by none other than Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
WHAS 11
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
WHAS 11
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Talks Working With Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim on Their Final Film
Rian Johnson can't wait to take viewers on another mysterious adventure with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery!. The director recently sat down with ET's Ash Crossan to discuss the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. While not a direct sequel -- Glass Onion features a new location and cast of characters -- the standalone mystery continues the adventures of Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc, who is called in to investigate a brand new mystery.
WHAS 11
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
WHAS 11
Lady A's Charles Kelley Releases New Song 'As Far as You Could': 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol'
Lady A's Charles Kelley embarked on a "journey to sobriety" nearly five months ago. On Friday, the 41-year-old singer released a confessional track dubbed "As Far As You Could," which details his struggle with addiction and his ongoing recovery. Kelley's new track -- described as "a goodbye letter to alcohol"...
WHAS 11
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WHAS 11
Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!. The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.
WHAS 11
'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post. "Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."
WHAS 11
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
WHAS 11
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali
Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump
Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
