KEVN
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
KEVN
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
KEVN
Exposure to the cold can make working conditions uncomfortable and dangerous
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Getting to the office in the snow may be annoying for some, but once you get to work you often don’t have to go outside unless you’re leaving for lunch or going back home. However, that is not the answer for everybody: electric, construction and maintenance crews must work outside regardless of the weather.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
KEVN
Trade schools: A viable option over a traditional four-year route
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s public colleges saw 5,259 new students enrolled this year, with an average in-state tuition of $10,000. While that may seem like a low price to pay for higher education today, there are other options for higher education, trade schools. Trade schools also...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
KEVN
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department responds to two structure fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two structure fires Wednesday and Thursday despite the freezing temperatures. The first structure fire occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 3700 block of Canyon Lake Drive where there were reports of smoke in a hallway of an apartment building.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota humorist Dorothy Rosby explains how she made peace with lefse and her Scandinavian in-laws.
Editor’s note: This is excerpted from Rosby’s ’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate, Holidays, Special Occasions and Other Times Our Celebrations Get Out of Hand now available at Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City and on Amazon in both print and e-book versions. Uffdah. Norwegians take their...
KEVN
Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by...
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
