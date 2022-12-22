ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tidewater Ukrainian community reacts to Zelenskyy's visit to D.C.

By Zak Dahlheimer
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhK7D_0jqrZZH300

NORFOLK, Va. - Wednesday night, for roughly three minutes, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was met with thunderous applause in a packed room of members of Congress. Zelenskyy emphasized strength and support in a powerful address.

"Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking,” Zelenskyy said during Wednesday night’s address .

Earlier that day, Zelenskyy met with President Biden, where Biden pledged continued support to Ukraine with an additional $1.85 billion in security assistance from the United States.

In a joint news conference between both presidents, Zelenskyy delivered a message to the American people.

“My message, I wish you peace,” Zelenskyy said.

Dr. Anna Makhorkina, president of the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association (TUCA) , spoke about Zelenskyy's visit to Washington D.C. and meeting with President Biden 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I’d probably would cry,” Makhorkina said. “It’s just so incredible to see two strong men who respect each other and understand each other.”

Her group has spent nearly a year helping refugees and helping with Ukraine relief efforts all while working with local and national leaders to help their country.

“It’s exhausting just to think about this unfair war of aggression,” Makhorkina said. “Everyone is distraught, and no one was imagining that we would be going into Christmas and the new year still under these conditions.”

Dr. Makhorkina is concerned about Christmas, a special holiday for many Ukrainians, for her hometown of Lviv and her parents.

“Whenever I call them [my parents] every day, my first question is are you warm,” she said. “The power outages are getting longer and longer.”

But she said seeing Zelenskyy intact and strong in Washington D.C. shows how much help from the U.S. means to Ukraine.

“I think we will have a slightly better Christmas from this visit,” Makhorkina said. “The support that America provides, it can only be effective if it has bipartisan agreement.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy spoke of a wish ahead of Christmas Day.

“We know that all of us, millions of Ukrainians, wish the same. Victory. Only victory,” Zelenskyy said.

Wednesday night, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress:

“President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have displayed tremendous determination and resolve over the last 10 months as they have defended their country against Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion. I am proud that the United States has led the world in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself, and tonight’s address underscored the importance of continuing this work. We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and our NATO allies, to back Ukraine - including roughly $45 billion in additional military and economic assistance to Ukraine that will be approved by Congress this week.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson

At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy