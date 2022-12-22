Boone County Fire Protection District to light up fire stations, honors Bryant Gladney on one-year anniversary of his death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Fire Protection District is set to pay tribute to Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.

The fire service has a of those traditions is turning your fire station red to honor a fallen firefighter. On this one-year anniversary of his death, the Boone County Fire Protection District will light three locations in red on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The locations -- which is where Gladney spent his 25 years of service -- are:

BCFPD Station 1, located on St Charles Road,

The Boone County Fire District Training Center, located on Roger I Wilson Memorial Drive and

The Boone County Fire District Headquarters, located at 2201 Interstate 70 Drive NW.

“This past year has been a difficult year. Losing a firefighter in the line of duty takes a toll on the entire organization. Bryant impacted many lives during his 25 years of service with the fire district,” Boone County Fire Chief Scott Olsen said in a press release. “His passion was EMS and teaching. That is where his heart was. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time”, he added.

Gladney was killed Dec. 22, 2021, when a tractor-trailer hit his truck. Gladney was there working a crash that involved a box truck on its side. Gladney directed the district's emergency medical services and was a member of a search and rescue team sent to New York on 9/11.

Gladney was named a recipient of the Red, White and Blue Heart award at a ceremony in the governor's office in September . The award honors those critically or fatally injured in the line of duty.

