Ohio State

Grinch busted for trying to steal Christmas in Ohio

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
 3 days ago

Close

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Wearing a jumpsuit and cuffs, the Grinch walked into court — his charges stemmed from attempting to steal Christmas for sport. The charges were steep, he faced eight to 20 years, he appeared in front of Judge Eddie Elum, and a jury of his peers.

“You slithered and slunk, with a smile most unpleasant. Around each room, you tried to take every present,” Judge Elum said.

Here are the stores, restaurants open Christmas Day

Arrested since Friday last week, the Grinch had no lawyer and did not move to speak.

“He’s been seen serving our veterans, your honor, through the sheriff’s office food drive,” Sheriff George Maier said.

The sheriff claimed the Grinch had a change deep inside.

“I think the most likely reason of all, may have been that his heart was too sizes too small,” Maier said.

WJW photo

Judge Elum looked to the jury, without giving an inch. He bellowed his voice: “Should I release Mr. Grinch?”

The jury exclaimed yes, and Mr. Grinch lost all fear. He was now a free man; his name had been cleared.

Where you can get a free Christmas tree in NE Ohio

“Maybe Christmas Mr. Grinch, doesn’t come from a store,” Elum said. “Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

The Grinch was still green, but he was no longer blue. No more need for jail …

“Because his heart grew,” 5-year-old Alaina Maier said.

Comments / 20

Blondesdoitgood?
2d ago

all poor excuse dad wanted to get gifts for all his kids out there in Columbus!! How about work a job and get a paycheck like normal working parents!!

Reply
8
Samantha Layman
2d ago

my four year old son was heartbroken after seeing n getting pic with him the day before here in Youngstown. he said he loves the Grinch. He doesn't want him in jail. 😆

Reply(1)
4
Michele Odom
3d ago

this isn't the guy on TikTok doing all the dancing with the vacuum cleaner is it?

Reply
6
