kptv.com
Semi slides into Kelso slough
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
kptv.com
Mail carrier shot, injured in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A U.S. Mail carrier was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon, according to the Milwaukie Police Department. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Southeast Harvey Street. Police said they found a mail carrier wearing their...
Car stuck on tracks hit by train in Oregon City; no injuries
A car was struck by a train in Oregon City Friday morning after it became stuck on the railroad tracks near 10th Street and Singer Hill.
kptv.com
3 overnight fires burn in sub-freezing windy conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three fires damaged homes overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing. At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday an apartment building in Vancouver caught fire. Four fire engines responded to the scene to find the fire coming from the windows on the third floor of a three-story building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in nine minutes. No one was injured, but the two residents of the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
kptv.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Burnside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on West Burnside Street Thursday night, according to Portland police. Police said while it was early in the investigation, the crash happened as sleet was falling and the roads were slippery, making stopping distances for vehicles much greater than normal.
kptv.com
First Alert Weather Day: Large fir tree tears through Vancouver home
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A large fir tree fell onto a Vancouver home on Thursday, the Vancouver Fire Department says. The Vancouver F.D. was dispatched to the 10500 block of SE 14th Street after a neighbor of the homeowners called to report the fallen tree. According to officials, the...
kptv.com
2 arrested for mail theft, damaging community mailbox in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland men were arrested on Dec. 16 in Happy Valley and charged with U.S. Mail theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to Cannady Elementary School at 18031 Southeast Vogel Road after...
kptv.com
Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Crews are on the scene of downed power lines on Powell Boulevard and 150th Avenue, Thursday evening. According to a spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue, crews quickly responded to the scene to deal with the fallen lines and work to prevent any potential spreading to nearby fences and structures.
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
kptv.com
Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,. As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres...
kptv.com
Missing elderly couple from Oregon City found safe
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department says an elderly couple reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
Downtown Portland water main breaks, lifting street and spilling water during ice storm
A water main in downtown Portland broke Friday morning, spilling water and lifting the street.
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
kptv.com
I-84 now open through Gorge, ODOT says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The gateway to the Gorge opened on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, the area’s ice and strong winds are still making driving conditions hazardous, and warn that I-84 is still dangerous to drivers. A slow thaw started on...
Crash in NW Portland kills pedestrian as freezing rain falls
A driver struck a pedestrian Thursday night on West Burnside Street in Northwest Portland. The crash occurred at about Northwest 22nd Avenue just after 6 p.m. as the first major winter storm of the season began dropping freezing rain on the metro area, police said. The pedestrian — an adult...
KATU.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
WWEEK
Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”
Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
Man dies after reported shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a reported shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, police said. Central precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street at 10:52 a.m. following reports that a shooting had occurred, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
