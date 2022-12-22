ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

kptv.com

Semi slides into Kelso slough

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Mail carrier shot, injured in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A U.S. Mail carrier was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon, according to the Milwaukie Police Department. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast 37th Avenue near Southeast Harvey Street. Police said they found a mail carrier wearing their...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

3 overnight fires burn in sub-freezing windy conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three fires damaged homes overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing. At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday an apartment building in Vancouver caught fire. Four fire engines responded to the scene to find the fire coming from the windows on the third floor of a three-story building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in nine minutes. No one was injured, but the two residents of the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Burnside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV on West Burnside Street Thursday night, according to Portland police. Police said while it was early in the investigation, the crash happened as sleet was falling and the roads were slippery, making stopping distances for vehicles much greater than normal.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Crews dealing with fallen power lines on Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Crews are on the scene of downed power lines on Powell Boulevard and 150th Avenue, Thursday evening. According to a spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue, crews quickly responded to the scene to deal with the fallen lines and work to prevent any potential spreading to nearby fences and structures.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,. As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing elderly couple from Oregon City found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department says an elderly couple reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

I-84 now open through Gorge, ODOT says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The gateway to the Gorge opened on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, the area’s ice and strong winds are still making driving conditions hazardous, and warn that I-84 is still dangerous to drivers. A slow thaw started on...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”

Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man dies after reported shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a reported shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, police said. Central precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street at 10:52 a.m. following reports that a shooting had occurred, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR

