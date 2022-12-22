Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Water main break, ceiling collapse moves Chaplaincy patients at Richland Hospice House
RICHLAND, Wash. — All patients at the Chaplaincy Health Care Hospice House were transported to a facility in Kennewick after part of the ceiling collapsed and a water main break, according to a press release from Chaplaincy. The incident occurred on December 23. No one was hurt, according to...
FOX 11 and 41
Eastern Oregon circuit courts closing early
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Umatilla and Morrow County Circuit Courts in Pendleton, Heppner and Hermiston will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 23 due to winter weather. The courts will be closed until Tuesday, December 27. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
FOX 11 and 41
Local radio owner spent over three days collecting donations on roof of Pasco Supermex
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – What would it take for you to spend 96 hours on a roof during harsh winter weather conditions? For Gaudencio Felipe, owner of La Ley 96.1 FM, all it took was some philanthropy. Felipe spent over three days on the roof of the Pasco Supermex collecting...
FOX 11 and 41
Snake River navigation channel dredging efforts will start in January 2023
SNAKE RIVER, Wash. — The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start dredging the lower Snake River’s navigation channel starting January 2023, according to a press release from the Corps district. Dredging efforts remove sediment that has accumulated in the water. This Snake...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick mechanic offers tips to keep your car running this winter
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Old man winter has arrived, and storms are hitting the Pacific Northwest hard.Throughout the next few months, whether you’re driving across town or driving over the pass, you may see some challenges.One of the biggest mistakes many people do is not preparing themselves before the winter.With winter in full swing, there are a few things you should be checking to make sure you’re not stranded on the side of the road.”Extreme temperatures, hot or cold will take car components out, electrical components, batteries, and pretty much anything,” said Ben Gatewood the owner of Meyers Auto Tech.Gatewood goes on to say that keeping up on making sure you have the proper fluids in your car and that they are at the right levels is going to be the biggest thing to making sure your car stays running in these cold months.”Coolant, antifreeze you definitely want to check it when the car is cold. The coolant gets up to 190 to 200 degrees and that could burn you so just be very aware of that,” said Gatewood.You also want to make sure that your tires have good tread and traction. Gatewood says a good all-season tire is a good alternative to snow tires.Gatewood says “All the little grooves help the tread spread open and basically grip the roads better.”According to Firestone Complete Auto Care and Smart Motors Toyota in Madison, Wisconsin, it turns out that warming a gas-powered car before driving in cold weather can actually cause damage to the engine.The report goes on to say that most vehicles built after 1980 no longer need to warm up before driving.When it comes to making sure your vehicle is ready to brace against the cold, think about it like this: It’s better to spend a little now to save a lot more down the road.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick firefighters go above and beyond to save a family’s home and Christmas
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick firefighters were sent out to the house fire on South Auburn Plaza and arrived within nine minutes of being dispatched to the property. The fire was put out 20 minutes after crews arrived. The fire was contained in the room where it started and didn’t spread to any other areas of the house.
Comments / 0