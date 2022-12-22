Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucmerced.edu
Working at UC Merced Is a Family Affair for Three Generations
"A family that works together, stays together" is not usually how the saying goes. But for one family at UC Merced, it describes their relationship perfectly. Diana Maravilla has worked at the campus since 2011, her daughter Sharee Sok joined in 2015, and her granddaughter Korynn Maravilla recently graduated from UC Merced and is now a staff member as well, making three generations currently on UC Merced's staff.
goldrushcam.com
New Year, New You: Get Healthier and Happier at Merced College
December 23, 2022 - A new year is near, and people all over Merced County are looking to improve their physical and mental well-being. From fitness to time management to stress. reduction and mindfulness, Merced College is the place to learn and grow in 2023. The Merced College Business Resource...
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?
KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
ucmerced.edu
Graduate Summer Bridge Program Recognized as a ‘Program to Watch’
Graduate Division’s Competitive Edge Summer Bridge program for incoming Ph.D. students was identified as a Program to Watch by Excelencia in Education, a national effort to identify evidence-based programs that improve Latino student success in higher education. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Excelencia in Education,” Vice...
mercedcountytimes.com
GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility
A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
AdWeek
Corin Hoggard Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN After Nearly 18 Years
Corin Hoggard (pictured left) is leaving Fresno ABC owned station KFSN after nearly 18 years. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” he wrote in Facebook in post about his departure. “I don’t know how to express how much all of you and this place mean to me.”
KTVU FOX 2
'Weed Nuns' of California are devoted to cannabis but they're not 'ditzy stoner nuns'
MERCED, Calif. - Some nuns living in a remote area near Yosemite National Park are making a name for themselves around the world due to their devotion to cannabis. The self-proclaimed "Sisters of the Valley" are often called "The Weed Nuns." They are a group of feminist healers who grow,...
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend
(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
GV Wire
What’s in Store for Fresno Weather on Christmas Day?
It’s hard to imagine better weather for Christmas Day than what’s in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. If there’s any wind, it won’t be more than 5 mph. Until then,...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
KMJ
Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
KMPH.com
CHP: One killed after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her vehicle was hit by another in western Fresno County. CHP says the 29-year-old Kerman woman was a passenger in a car that was driven by 29-year-old Ivan Torres of Kerman. Torres...
Driver killed in fiery crash near Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash near Modesto, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews were called to Highway 99 near Keyes Road after a Toyota Rav4 crashed into a tree and caught fire.
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
Comments / 0