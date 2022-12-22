ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

ucmerced.edu

Working at UC Merced Is a Family Affair for Three Generations

"A family that works together, stays together" is not usually how the saying goes. But for one family at UC Merced, it describes their relationship perfectly. Diana Maravilla has worked at the campus since 2011, her daughter Sharee Sok joined in 2015, and her granddaughter Korynn Maravilla recently graduated from UC Merced and is now a staff member as well, making three generations currently on UC Merced's staff.
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

New Year, New You: Get Healthier and Happier at Merced College

December 23, 2022 - A new year is near, and people all over Merced County are looking to improve their physical and mental well-being. From fitness to time management to stress. reduction and mindfulness, Merced College is the place to learn and grow in 2023. The Merced College Business Resource...
MERCED, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?

KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
FRESNO, CA
ucmerced.edu

Graduate Summer Bridge Program Recognized as a ‘Program to Watch’

Graduate Division’s Competitive Edge Summer Bridge program for incoming Ph.D. students was identified as a Program to Watch by Excelencia in Education, a national effort to identify evidence-based programs that improve Latino student success in higher education. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Excelencia in Education,” Vice...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility

A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Clovis and Jefferson fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman is dead, and seven are injured, six of which are in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Fresno Wednesday morning. Most of those are being held at CRMC, with one at Valley Children’s Hospital. Officers have not yet identified the woman who lost her life. What is known, […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend

(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

What’s in Store for Fresno Weather on Christmas Day?

It’s hard to imagine better weather for Christmas Day than what’s in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. If there’s any wind, it won’t be more than 5 mph. Until then,...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business

December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

CHP: One killed after driver runs stop sign in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her vehicle was hit by another in western Fresno County. CHP says the 29-year-old Kerman woman was a passenger in a car that was driven by 29-year-old Ivan Torres of Kerman. Torres...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Driver killed in fiery crash near Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash near Modesto, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, officers and fire crews were called to Highway 99 near Keyes Road after a Toyota Rav4 crashed into a tree and caught fire.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA

