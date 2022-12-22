Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 15 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 26.
ocolly.com
What the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will mean for Wisconsin
The firing of Paul Chryst marked the end of an era for Wisconsin football. After a 2-3 start to the 2022 season and a home loss to Illinois, the Badgers gave Chryst — the coach with multiple 10+ win seasons, wins in the Cotton and Orange bowls and a trip to the Rose — the boot. A replacement wouldn’t come until after the season.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Volleyball Lands Big Time Player via the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal involves all sports, not just football and basketball. Wisconsin’s program is one of the tops in the nation and will look to add elite level talent via the portal. Today, Wisconsin volleyball got an extra special Christmas present when Carter Booth committed to the Badgers for 2023.
Four-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin football
The Wisconsin Badgers land four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer from Woodlands, Texas on Christmas Eve.
wisportsheroics.com
Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment
Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures are dropping in South Central Wisconsin, but the cold isn’t stopping families from traveling for the holidays. A number of people migrated to Mt. Olympus park Thursday, making the drive before whiteout conditions set in. Michaela Tieben came in with her family...
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
captimes.com
Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state
Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
captimes.com
Q&A: New organizers of Madison's Lesbian Pop-Up Bar help queer women connect
In the 1980s, the U.S. had about 200 lesbian bars — a number that now sits at about two dozen. That’s why Madison’s Lesbian Pop-Up Bar (L-Pub for short) was created in 2015 — and why, when its creator announced it would shut down, three women stepped in to keep it alive.
wortfm.org
Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?
In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
Channel 3000
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Dells crash, state trooper's cruiser hit
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24. Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked along I-90/94, helping another motorist when he was hit. The...
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
nbc15.com
We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
‘I feel we were misled’: The aftermath of a school referendum in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — When the Monroe School District got its $88 million referendum passed to replace its high school building, 54% of the district’s voters gave it the nod — after weeks of advertisements that readers frequently interpreted as a tax increase of $13 per $100,000 in home value. In a referendum Q & A the district posted to its...
Comments / 0