Madison, WI

ocolly.com

What the Guaranteed Rate Bowl will mean for Wisconsin

The firing of Paul Chryst marked the end of an era for Wisconsin football. After a 2-3 start to the 2022 season and a home loss to Illinois, the Badgers gave Chryst — the coach with multiple 10+ win seasons, wins in the Cotton and Orange bowls and a trip to the Rose — the boot. A replacement wouldn’t come until after the season.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Lands Big Time Player via the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal involves all sports, not just football and basketball. Wisconsin’s program is one of the tops in the nation and will look to add elite level talent via the portal. Today, Wisconsin volleyball got an extra special Christmas present when Carter Booth committed to the Badgers for 2023.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures are dropping in South Central Wisconsin, but the cold isn’t stopping families from traveling for the holidays. A number of people migrated to Mt. Olympus park Thursday, making the drive before whiteout conditions set in. Michaela Tieben came in with her family...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state

Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?

In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann

Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Dells crash, state trooper's cruiser hit

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24. Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked along I-90/94, helping another motorist when he was hit. The...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Nitty Gritty fully re-opened one month after dumpster fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month. In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone. The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
MADISON, WI

