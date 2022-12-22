ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Eversource, Massport warn of power outages and flight delays ahead of major storm

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Howling winds and torrential rain are expected to ravage Massachusetts, before giving way to bitter cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWpFF_0jqrXgZg00
Eversource crews work to repair power lines in 2020. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe, file

As a large storm system bears down on New England, both Eversource and the Massachusetts Port Authority are urging people to prepare for the ramifications of torrential rain, brutal winds, and a subsequent temperature drop that could produce lots of ice.

Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom spoke to the media Wednesday, saying that up to 70,000 customers in Massachusetts could lose power for as long as two days, according to footage taken by NBC10 Boston.

Workers were out and about this week, cutting down tree branches that could impact power lines and prepping mobile command vans that would head to the areas where weather impacts are the worst.

“We recognize the timing of this storm, right before Christmas, is less than ideal and we’re taking all necessary actions now so our team is ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring,” Hallstrom said in a statement. “We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible.”

The timing of this storm is especially unlucky for Eversource employees, as many take vacation time off for the holidays. The utility canceled all employee vacations in order to ensure that enough workers are available to handle potential power outages, according to NBC10.

Power outages can be reported at Eversource.com. Customers can also call (800) 592-2000 in the eastern part of the state or (877) 659-6326 in the western part of Massachusetts.

Massport, which operates Logan Airport, is also prepping for potentially serious impacts. Massport officials spoke to members of the media Wednesday at Logan. They are urging travelers to contact their airlines before heading to the airport. This is because many airlines are waiving change fees right now.

Officials at Logan are expecting an increase in the number of passengers moving through the airport this holiday weekend compared to last year. However, they do not expect to reach the amount of passengers seen in 2019.

A total of 210 flights were delayed Wednesday as of 9 p.m., according to flight tracking website flightaware.com. Four flights were canceled on Wednesday.

Meteorologists are expecting the heaviest rain and the strongest winds to hit Boston before noon on Friday. Coastal areas are more at risk of losing power. After the rain moves on, bitter cold will plunge Massachusetts into a frigid Christmas weekend.

