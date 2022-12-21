ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness

MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

R.I.S.E. celebrates first graduating class

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last December, District Attorney Anita R. Howard of the Macon Judicial Circuit, launched a program called R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success and Education). An initiative to help youth trauma survivors become productive members of society. On Thursday, the program had a commencement ceremony for its first...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion

MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
MACON, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Atrium Health Navicent Hospice ornament program reaches hundreds of grieving families

As the COVID-19 pandemic reached its peak in 2020 and in-person gatherings were canceled, many families struggled with how to commemorate everything from birthdays and graduations, to anniversaries and the passing of their loved ones. Atrium Health Navicent Hospice Pine Pointe faced a similar dilemma when visits to patients were...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides. The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24. “MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing Warner Robins woman found safe

UPDATE (12-21-2022) -- After Facebook comments stated that 23-year-old Sierra Taylor had been found safe, WGXA reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department who confirmed that she has been located. -- WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

