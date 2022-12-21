Read full article on original website
WMAZ
'It truly is a family affair': Macon mom travels many miles to make holiday lights extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — You may have taken or plan to take your family down to Macon's lights extravaganza this season. Every year, it gets bigger and it couldn't happen without a feisty mom named Jo Ann Josey. Her son is Bryan Nichols. "It was, 'Holy cow, I'm going to...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness
MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
wgxa.tv
R.I.S.E. celebrates first graduating class
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last December, District Attorney Anita R. Howard of the Macon Judicial Circuit, launched a program called R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success and Education). An initiative to help youth trauma survivors become productive members of society. On Thursday, the program had a commencement ceremony for its first...
'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas. Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment. His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for...
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
Macon-Bibb commissioners deny alcohol license to 'magnet for crime' M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — A Macon convenience store will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after a decision from the Bibb County Commission. The county calls the M&M Food Mart dangerous. They took the owner to court this year to close it down temporarily. The store did close in September, after a court hearing where the county called the store a 'magnet for crime.'
'You can tell they care': Warner Robins church opens warming shelter over freezing Christmas weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the temperatures get as cold as they will be this weekend, it can get dangerous to be outside. It's especially dangerous for homeless people, who often don't have a safe place to shelter. The Table First Christian Church wants to change that. They opened a temporary cold weather shelter Thursday.
#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion
MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Atrium Health Navicent Hospice ornament program reaches hundreds of grieving families
As the COVID-19 pandemic reached its peak in 2020 and in-person gatherings were canceled, many families struggled with how to commemorate everything from birthdays and graduations, to anniversaries and the passing of their loved ones. Atrium Health Navicent Hospice Pine Pointe faced a similar dilemma when visits to patients were...
Traffic on Bass and New Forsyth roads in Macon is 'Driving Me Crazy'
MACON, Ga. — They call it rush hour for a reason. Folks are trying to go to and from work and students are trying to do the same for school. In north Macon, traffic builds up at the intersection of Bass and New Forsyth roads. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha tells...
41nbc.com
Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides. The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24. “MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our...
List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
Fentanyl killing more people in Houston County this year than last
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County's coroner's office is seeing a lot of autopsy reports coming back with the same word --- Fentanyl. In Houston County, fentanyl is killing more people this year than last year. Houston County Coroner James Williams says just a few weeks ago, they had...
wgxa.tv
Missing Warner Robins woman found safe
UPDATE (12-21-2022) -- After Facebook comments stated that 23-year-old Sierra Taylor had been found safe, WGXA reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department who confirmed that she has been located. -- WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the...
