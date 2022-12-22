ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsw05_0jqrWvxe00

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night.

The fire chief says a kerosene heater in the basement caused the fire at the home in the 500 block of Edison Street. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

Report: Man arrested for spitting blood in officer’s face

Struthers Fire Chief Mike Agnone said one man was flown to an Akron burn unit after suffering burns from the fire. A 12-year-old girl was also rescued from the second floor of the home.

The condition of the family’s pet dog is unknown at this time.

Dozens of neighbors gathered outside the house as crews worked.

Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1fXS_0jqrWvxe00

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.

