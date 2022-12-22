Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night.

The fire chief says a kerosene heater in the basement caused the fire at the home in the 500 block of Edison Street. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

Struthers Fire Chief Mike Agnone said one man was flown to an Akron burn unit after suffering burns from the fire. A 12-year-old girl was also rescued from the second floor of the home.

The condition of the family’s pet dog is unknown at this time.

Dozens of neighbors gathered outside the house as crews worked.

Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.

