Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue semi driver who crashed off icy I-5 and into slough
KALAMA, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a truck driver Friday after his semi-truck slid off an icy stretch of Interstate 5 southbound and into a slough, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash. The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. near I-5 milepost...
KATU.com
Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm
TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
KATU.com
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KATU.com
Oregon City driver narrowly escapes being hit by train after car is stuck on tracks
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A driver is okay after her car was struck by a train Friday morning, and Clackamas Fire says the crash serves as a warning to be careful on icy roads. Around 8 a.m. Clackamas Fire crews were called to assist a driver whose car got stuck on the train tracks near 10th St. in Oregon City.
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
KATU.com
Multnomah County opens fifth emergency warming shelter at Reynolds HS in Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Emergency warming shelters are open across the region as an icy winter storm sweeps the region overnight and into Friday. To help those seeking shelter from the frigid conditions, Multnomah County opened its fifth emergency shelter in the gym at Reynolds High School. The location has...
KATU.com
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on West Burnside in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver along West Burnside in Portland on Thursday night, Portland Police said. Investigators say it is too soon to tell if the winter storm was a factor in the crash, adding that “it happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.”
KATU.com
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
KATU.com
Winter storm causes crashes, road closures ahead of holiday weekend
Icy winter weather and wind-toppled trees are prompting closures for roads, businesses, and agencies across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington ahead of the holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies warned people to delay travel until conditions improve unless absolutely necessary, and if they must drive, asked them to slow down and...
KATU.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
KATU.com
City in Crisis: Finding Solutions | Neighbors continue work to keep Portland tunnel clean
In this 'City In Crisis, Finding Solutions' report, we headed back to a spot we visited in October to see if things have improved. It's in Portland's Lair Hill neighborhood, where the focus has been a tunnel that runs beneath southwest Naito parkway, on the west end of the ross island bridge.
KATU.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
A winter storm is covering Western Oregon and Southwest Washington in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet, and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the region. Interstate 84 was closed...
KATU.com
Garbage, recycling delayed Friday by winter storm hitting Portland metro
Getting your garbage and recycling pickups might be delayed Friday due to winter weather and hazardous road conditions. The ice and snow in the forecast overnight Thursday prompted the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to issue the collection delay. Portlanders are still asked to leave out their garbage, recycling...
KATU.com
How to survive hypothermia, frostbite during Portland's winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is experiencing some of its coldest temperatures in recent memory - temperatures that can be very dangerous to you and your loved ones. Hypothermia and frostbite are a real threat with the onset of snow, wind, and freezing rain throughout the Willamette Valley. In a...
KATU.com
Communities gather to remember those who passed while homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is "Homeless Persons Memorial Day." The annual event is held on the longest night of the year and this year it also is expected to be one of the coldest nights so far in 2022. The community comes together to remember those who have died...
KATU.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area amid winter wind storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds battered the Portland metropolitan area Thursday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. With a winter storm bringing ice to the region, there are concerns that the numbers could rise overnight. Portland General Electric had roughly 15,700 affected customers reported by around midnight.
KATU.com
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
KATU.com
MAP: Track PBOT plows as winter storm hits Portland roads
Transportation crews are working to keep roadways clear of snow and ice as a winter storm moves into the region. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has already spread thousands of gallons of anti-icer on the main roads, and has crews in strategic positions ready to go when the weather sets in Thursday evening.
KATU.com
TriMet MAX trains and buses face extensive delays, cancelations, streetcar out of service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet services were facing extensive cancelations and delays Friday due to the ongoing winter storm. A spokesperson for TriMet said that if temperatures rise as predicted, they hope to have all scheduled lines running at the start of service on Saturday. Transportation officials temporarily suspended all...
Comments / 0