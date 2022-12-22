Read full article on original website
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
KHON2
Hamilton in Hawaii
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
The story of an ʻakiapōlāʻau named Christmas
In the sprawling 19,000 acre forest of Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of the endangered species of Hawai'i. A species of the the Hawaiian honeycreeper known as ʻakiapōlāʻau struggles to survive in the tide of modern global warming as two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers hang on the edge of total extinction.
KHON2
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
KHON2
Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT
Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
mauinow.com
Big Island vigil held in honor of fallen Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew that went missing off Maui
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Life Flight, community mourn loss of fallen crew members during Big Island vigil
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
KHON2
Hawaii Self Storage Wishes Clients a Merry Christmas
It has been a stressful and tough past few years, so Hawai’i Self Storage wanted to create a gift of thankfulness and Aloha back to their customers and to the entire community. To do that, they recorded O HOLY NIGHT, a traditional, Christmas-Classic that they hoped to bring families together through Aloha. It has over 73 thousand views within a few weeks on Youtube in hopes that it will continue to grow every holiday season.
More fireworks in Hawaii brings pet anxiety
"We are hearing more incidents of fireworks happening not just around New Year's Eve and 4th of July which you would normally think about," Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Brandy Shimabukuro said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says
There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals
Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Hawaii At Night
Hawaii has stunning beaches, a tropical lifestyle and delectable cuisine, making it a fantastic destination for a vacation. The state has eight major islands, seven of which are inhabited. Honolulu, the largest city and capital, is home to some of Hawaii’s most popular attractions and activities, so whether you enjoy wildlife encounters and moonlit strolls or more luaus and cultural events, you’ll find plenty to do in Hawaii night and day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
