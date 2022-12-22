ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hamilton in Hawaii

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. The Broadway musical Hamilton has made its was to Hawaii! After a couple weeks of performances, we sat down with the stars of the show, Morgan Wood and DeAundré Woods, to hear how the shows have been going for them.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The story of an ʻakiapōlāʻau named Christmas

In the sprawling 19,000 acre forest of Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai'i Island live some of the endangered species of Hawai'i. A species of the the Hawaiian honeycreeper known as ʻakiapōlāʻau struggles to survive in the tide of modern global warming as two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers hang on the edge of total extinction.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Day 14 Countdown 2 Christmas With Lanai TRANSIT

Honolulu (KHON2) – In another edition of Countdown to Christmas, Santa and Mikey the Elf feature luxury handbags, made in Hawaii. Lanai TRANSIT is the only brand of handbags in Hawaii, based on the concept of “Luxury Travel.” Lanai TRANSIT is a newly extended brand from Elise Tran, a high-end collection of purses made in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Willie K. singing 'O Holy Night'

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Self Storage Wishes Clients a Merry Christmas

It has been a stressful and tough past few years, so Hawai’i Self Storage wanted to create a gift of thankfulness and Aloha back to their customers and to the entire community. To do that, they recorded O HOLY NIGHT, a traditional, Christmas-Classic that they hoped to bring families together through Aloha. It has over 73 thousand views within a few weeks on Youtube in hopes that it will continue to grow every holiday season.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Loved ones identify Washington State visitor killed in shark attack off Maui

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the missing woman killed in a shark attack off Maui. The victim was 60-year-old Kristine Allen of Bellingham, Wash., according to several media reports. Allen worked a massage therapist and life coach. RELATED COVERAGE:. In her last Facebook post, Allen said she had...
BELLINGHAM, WA
hawaiipublicradio.org

Axis deer found dead on Maui did not have shark marks, DLNR says

There have been reports on social media about a shark attacking an axis deer that was in the water fronting the pond at Menehune Shores in Kīhei, Maui. How exactly would that happen? And why would deer be so close to shore, or in the ocean at all?. It...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hawaii At Night

Hawaii has stunning beaches, a tropical lifestyle and delectable cuisine, making it a fantastic destination for a vacation. The state has eight major islands, seven of which are inhabited. Honolulu, the largest city and capital, is home to some of Hawaii’s most popular attractions and activities, so whether you enjoy wildlife encounters and moonlit strolls or more luaus and cultural events, you’ll find plenty to do in Hawaii night and day.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy