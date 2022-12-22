ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama GOP starts GoFundMe for Alabama veterans captured in Ukraine

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2JWV_0jqrW7Lv00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The Alabama Republican party is raising funds for the families of Alex Druke and Andy Huynh.

The two Alabama veterans went to Ukraine to help fight Russia and were captured in June this year.

Is your vehicle prepared for holiday & cold weather travel?

The men have since returned to Alabama after being released in September. While their story has made waves across the country, the financial burden to bring the men back has not.

Family members are still working to pay off bills for the cost of transportation home from the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

The ALGOP started a GoFundMe to go directly to the families. Party donors are planning to match all the funds raised toward the target amount of $5,000.

“All those costs getting home, which was quite expensive. There were multiple flights through Europe, last-minute lodging. Just the logistics of getting them home from Saudi Arabia back here to Alabama. So a lot went into it. A lot of fast-paced, last-minute tickets. Those expenses, they add up,” ALGOP Chairman John Wahl said.

The money will go directly to Dianna Shaw, Drueke’s aunt, who put all the expenses to bring both men home on her credit card. If you’d like to contribute, head here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cold Weather Hits Alabama Hard

Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Investigation Accuses Alabama Power of Funneling Money to Local News Sites for Favorable Coverage

Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Country Rover Jamie Cooper

WAAY 31 has been home to many North Alabama TV icons in its more than five decades of news. Perhaps the most memorable of them all is the predecessor to "Alabama Originals," Country Rover Jamie Cooper. "Best job I've ever had in my life," Cooper said. The veteran WAAY 31...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022

CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now on Netflix, complete with a small connection to Alabama. On Friday, Netflix debuted “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest installment in the “Knives Out” mystery film series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. In the movie, […]
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy