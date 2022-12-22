Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Wyatt DeVoss, Ashton Platt continue to shine for Great Falls High
GREAT FALLS — It’s no secret that Ashton Platt and Wyatt DeVoss had plenty of success on the football field at Great Falls High. Platt was named as an all-conference honorable mention quarterback, while DeVoss was recognized as a first-team all-state defensive end. The leadership instilled into these...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
KULR8
MANG welcomes four new members before the holiday weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Almost every day, young men and women sign up to defend our country and that's no different before the holiday season. The Montana Air National Guard welcomed four new members to the 120th Airlift Wing before the holiday weekend in four separate enlistment ceremonies. Gage Woods,...
montanarightnow.com
Woman detained for starting litter box on fire outside apartment in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No injuries or damage were reported after a small fire was found near the outside of an apartment building on the corner of 8th St. S and 5th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire just before 3:00 am...
Crash is slowing traffic at busy Great Falls intersection
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls where at least one person has been injured.
montanarightnow.com
Flights could be delayed due to cold temperatures
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now. This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years. But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights. "Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls man sentenced to 51 months in prison for fraudulent check, stolen identity scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man who admitted using stolen personal identifying information to make fraudulent checks in a scheme to spend almost $40,000 at area businesses was sentenced on Dec. 19 to 51 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
