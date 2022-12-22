Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides
HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
cw39.com
Highest number of heart attacks happen on this day during the holidays
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Do you know which day has the most reported heart attacks?. Sadly, Christmas day has the most cardiac deaths all year, according to the American Heart Association. The second largest number occurs on December 26 with the third highest number of cardiac deaths, that happens on January first.
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – Many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, the head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association said. “As of noon, 17 engines and ladders were out of commission,” said HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton. “I am...
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable...
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
KHOU
CenterPoint warns of fraudulent text messages that claim rolling outages are coming
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy is warning customers about a message that's going out through text saying rolling blackouts are coming. They say it's fraudulent and didn't come from them. CenterPoint Energy tweeted the warning Friday, saying the text messages that are going out have a link claiming to give...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
fox26houston.com
Meals on Wheels does wellness checks on elderly, provide emergency kits ahead of freeze
HOUSTON - Meals on Wheels is working hard to make sure Houston's elderly population is taken care of during the freeze. On Thursday, volunteers delivered emergency food kits to dozens of seniors, so they're prepared to hunker down on Friday. Interfaith Ministries’ Meals On Wheels delivery drivers and volunteers, such...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. law enforcement making sure homeless population are prepared for upcoming freeze
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As we prepare for the freezing temps there are growing concerns about Houston's homeless population. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has a homeless outreach team that is working overtime to make sure people experiencing homelessness know about the resources available to them. "This is not just...
Several plants near Ship Channel alert public of flaring to burn off chemicals
HOUSTON — Several plants near the Houston Ship Channel alerted the public of potential flaring to safely burn off chemicals Friday morning. One plume of smoke was seen coming from one of the plants. It was visible from across large parts of the city. Officials said there was no...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
Part of Bellaire Boulevard closed due to icy conditions amid water leak during arctic blast
It's believed a water leak near Bellaire Boulevard may have frozen on the road and sparked a crash, but no one was hospitalized, police said. Here are other areas you should be careful driving in.
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
fox26houston.com
Fort Bend County distributing blankets to low-income or homeless citizens
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Southeast Texas, and Fort Bend County officials are distributing blankets to those in need. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has 100 blankets for low-income or homeless citizens. Residents who need a blanket can contact Fort...
Winter freeze sends Houston's bats falling from the Waugh Bridge in hypothermic shock
Experts say our ecosystem needs bats to eat pests like moths and mosquitoes. Here's how you can help save Houston's bat colony.
fox26houston.com
Elderly couple killed in Houston house fire sparks heating safety warning ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON - An elderly couple was killed in a house fire in southeast Houston and officials are investigating if a heating appliance is what caused the tragic fire. "We can't believe it; we can't believe it," said an emotional Adriana Hernandez, the niece of the two victims. Family members gathered...
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
