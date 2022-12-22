ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Holiday travels will be impacted by winter weather, here’s what you need to know

By Asia Tabb
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT , La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — The Arklatex is expecting brutal cold weather, while other areas of the country are expecting snowy conditions.

TxDOT prepares for severe winter weather

According to AAA Louisiana, nearly 113 million people will be traveling by land, sea, and air from December 23 to January 2.

Don Redman is the spokesperson of AAA Louisiana. Redman suggests delaying your trip if there is a chance you will be heading into snow. If not, he stressed the importance of getting your vehicle thoroughly checked.

“You know your oil, your transmission fluids, your wiper fluids, make sure you have antifreeze, proper antifreeze,” Redman said.

Redman says now is the perfect time to make sure your vehicle is well-equipped to ensure your safety.

ArkLaTex Road Conditions

“Don’t forget your spare tire. we’re talking about 70 percent of us forget to look at our spare tire. and we may be on the side of the road, flat tire, pull out a spare only to find out that it’s not properly inflated.”

Drivers should check their batteries before they begin their travels. Your battery has a higher risk of dying in bitterly cold weather.

“If your battery is at least three years old. You probably want to do a load test or battery test. Cold weather will tell you really quick if your battery is any good or not.”

Keeping an emergency kit inside your car is very necessary, especially during the holidays. The kit could include blankets, jackets, water, and snacks in case you get stuck in bad weather.

“If you are stranded on the side of the road for whatever reason… it may take a while for someone to reach you only because of the pure volume of people who are going to be traveling on the roadway.”

The Shreveport Regional Airport will not be affected by the weather; however, they will be busy.

AAA Louisiana estimates nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations and nearly 7.2 million are expected to fly to their destinations.

