Glimmer of Hope Foundation delivers gifts to kids at Hasbro Children’s Hospital

By Shannon Hegy
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciGjh_0jqrVIwS00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Glimmer of Hope Foundation spent Wednesday morning helping Santa make special deliveries to local children.

Sacks filled with dolls, trucks and blankets were brought to children being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

It’s the first year the foundation was allowed back inside the hospital to deliver the toys to patients since the start of the pandemic.

Ali Hornung founded Glimmer of Hope in honor of her friend and North Kingstown native Ella Integlia, who passed away at age 14 after a battle with leukemia.

The foundation also donates bald American Girl dolls to children battling cancer.

SMALL BUT STRONG: RI woman makes hundreds of masks to benefit pediatric cancer

“This is a really, really tough time to be in the hospital,” Hornung said. “We just want to be able to bring a little of Ella’s hope during this time.”

“It’s absolutely incredible,” she continued. “I feel like I don’t even need any Christmas presents ever again because the best gift is being able to see [the kids’] reactions.”

