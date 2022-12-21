Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Comments / 0