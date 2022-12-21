More than 90 members of the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics community celebrated the unveiling of the Lerner Diversity Council (LDC) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Action Promise Wall on Oct. 12. The DEI Action Promise Wall, located in Alfred Lerner Hall, displays the names of the members of the Lerner College who promise to actively make the Lerner environment one that strives for growth and success for all individuals.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO