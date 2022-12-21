ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OLLI open houses set for Jan. 9-12

Registration begins Thursday, Jan. 5 for the University of Delaware’s lifelong learning program for age 50-plus. More than 300 classes are offered this spring, with no grades, exams or educational prerequisites. As a volunteer-driven learning cooperative, UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program has over 2,000 active members, hosting...
Lerner Diversity Council Promise Wall launch

More than 90 members of the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics community celebrated the unveiling of the Lerner Diversity Council (LDC) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Action Promise Wall on Oct. 12. The DEI Action Promise Wall, located in Alfred Lerner Hall, displays the names of the members of the Lerner College who promise to actively make the Lerner environment one that strives for growth and success for all individuals.
Lyons UD CEEE Economic Forecast

The University of Delaware’s Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (CEEE) at the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics invites all who are interested in what tomorrow’s economy will bring to attend the 2023 Economic Forecast event on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Audion in the Tower at UD’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus.
