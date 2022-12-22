National Signing Day: Bulldogs add several valley players, another Rivers and a QB from UCF

(KSEE) – Wednesday is National Signing Day.

Fresno State received signed letters of intent from 16 players on Wednesday for the class of 2023, several of whom are from the valley.

“I just believe in what (Jeff) Tedford is creating, and we all saw the season this year, Mountain West Champs, LA Bowl champs,” said San Joaquin Memorial’s Brandon Ramirez. “You know, I get to have all my family here to support me. And, you know, I can’t wait for the journey.”

Ramirez played running back and defensive back for the Panthers. He is expected to just play defense for the Bulldogs.

In Visalia on Wednesday afternoon, there was a party in honor of tight end Jake Tarwater.

A freshman at College of the Sequoias, Tarwater is new to the position of tight end. He had 16 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown this season for the Giants.

“I mean, I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid,” said Tarwater. “So it’s something I’ve always been hoping for, and I’m really excited about.”

Who will be throwing him the ball?

With the departure of Jake Haener, Fresno State will have a new quarterback in 2023. Jayden Mandal from Buchanan has joined the mix after he signed on Wednesday.

Mikey Keene signed on Wednesday as well.

Keene, a redshirt sophomore, spent the past two seasons at UCF. He played in eleven games in 2021 and in four games in 2022. He will have three years of eligibility.

Fresno State signed two running backs on Wednesday, one of whom is the fourth member of his family to become a student-athlete at Fresno State: Devon Rivers.

“I knew right away I wanted to sign,” said the son of Ron Rivers, and the younger brother of Ronnie Rivers and Malia Rivers. “I kinda waited a little bit, wanted to make it a little surprise for my parents even though they knew I wanted to sign there.

“With my dad and brother having the experience they have, they’re always guiding me towards the right path. I can’t wait to go there and break all their records.”

Ronnie Rivers is the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in career touchdowns. He is third on the Bulldogs’ all-time list for career rushing yards, trailing only Robbie Rouse and his father, Ron Rivers.

