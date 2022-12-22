ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

National Signing Day: Bulldogs add several valley players, another Rivers and a QB from UCF

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hYIz_0jqrTye200

(KSEE) – Wednesday is National Signing Day.

Fresno State received signed letters of intent from 16 players on Wednesday for the class of 2023, several of whom are from the valley.

“I just believe in what (Jeff) Tedford is creating, and we all saw the season this year, Mountain West Champs, LA Bowl champs,” said San Joaquin Memorial’s Brandon Ramirez. “You know, I get to have all my family here to support me. And, you know, I can’t wait for the journey.”

Ramirez played running back and defensive back for the Panthers. He is expected to just play defense for the Bulldogs.

In Visalia on Wednesday afternoon, there was a party in honor of tight end Jake Tarwater.

A freshman at College of the Sequoias, Tarwater is new to the position of tight end. He had 16 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown this season for the Giants.

“I mean, I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid,” said Tarwater. “So it’s something I’ve always been hoping for, and I’m really excited about.”

Who will be throwing him the ball?

With the departure of Jake Haener, Fresno State will have a new quarterback in 2023. Jayden Mandal from Buchanan has joined the mix after he signed on Wednesday.

Mikey Keene signed on Wednesday as well.

Keene, a redshirt sophomore, spent the past two seasons at UCF. He played in eleven games in 2021 and in four games in 2022. He will have three years of eligibility.

Fresno State signed two running backs on Wednesday, one of whom is the fourth member of his family to become a student-athlete at Fresno State: Devon Rivers.

“I knew right away I wanted to sign,” said the son of Ron Rivers, and the younger brother of Ronnie Rivers and Malia Rivers. “I kinda waited a little bit, wanted to make it a little surprise for my parents even though they knew I wanted to sign there.

“With my dad and brother having the experience they have, they’re always guiding me towards the right path. I can’t wait to go there and break all their records.”

Ronnie Rivers is the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in career touchdowns. He is third on the Bulldogs’ all-time list for career rushing yards, trailing only Robbie Rouse and his father, Ron Rivers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pvtimes.com

Former Trojan pitcher Jake Riding signs with Fresno State

Former Pahrump Valley high school pitcher Jake Riding has signed with Fresno State to continue his playing career. The 6-foot, 3-inch right-hander is transferring to play NCAA Division-I baseball there, after playing his freshman year at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, California. Riding made 13 appearances for Cerro Coso...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Imari Conley decommits from Fresno State

One day ahead of Signing Day Central high school senior safety Imari Conley announced on social media that he has decommitted from Fresno State and opened his recruitment. Conley originally committed to the Bulldogs on June 28 after receiving an offer from JD Williams.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State’s Todorova named MW Player of the Week

Fresno State guard Yanina Todorova is the Mountain West women’s basketball Player of the Week. Todorova is coming off of her second career double-double against Utah Valley. The senior led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Fresno State’s 53-48 win. Todorova is the first Fresno State player to earn the Player of […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

BASKETBALL: Cardinals dethrone Monarchs

EXETER – The Lindsay Cardinals defeated the Exeter Monarchs in a close matchup that ended in a score of 61-55. In an aggressive matchup between the Monarchs and the Cardinals, the Cardinals came out on top. Though it was back and forth, the Cardinals pulled ahead in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs made costly mistakes on both offense and defense. After four quarters of dynamic play, the Cardinals finished off the Monarchs with a 61-55 lead.
LINDSAY, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hanford, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Buchanan High School basketball team will have a game with Sierra Pacific High School on December 22, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Now City Leaders Want Fresno State to Join Pac-12

Fresh off a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, talk of Fresno State moving to the Pacific-12 Conference is somewhere between fan fiction and what-if fantasy. Now, it could become a political passion. Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell said he will bring a motion to the City Council in support of...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Educator of the Week: Mr. Chance of Liberty High School

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – He spent 26 years behind the camera covering news in the valley.  But on this day, Mr. James Chance of Liberty High School in Madera was in the spotlight. For the past ten years, Mr. Chance has been teaching Digital Video Broadcasting guiding students on how to shoot, produce and edit […]
MADERA, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?

KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rashad Al-Hakim’s father weighs in on suspects charge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rashad Hakim is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community following the death of his son. “He was good at baseball, volleyball, he ran cross country, he ran track he did a little of everything,” he said. “He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved being a big […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

What’s in Store for Fresno Weather on Christmas Day?

It’s hard to imagine better weather for Christmas Day than what’s in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. If there’s any wind, it won’t be more than 5 mph. Until then,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy