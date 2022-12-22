ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Shawnee Choral Society holds Christmas concert

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Shawnee Choral Society held their Christmas concert Wednesday evening in White Concert Hall at Washburn University.

The Holiday concert, “Sing We Now of Christmas,” was filled with holiday favorites, such as:

  • “Sleigh Ride”
  • “Carol for the Newborn King”
  • “Ave Maria”
  • “A Muppet Christmas Carol”
  • “The first Noel”
  • “Sing We Now of Chtistmas”
  • “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
The Shawnee Choral Society was established in July of 2000 by a group of singers who felt that the Topeka-Shawnee County metropolitan community could support a quality community chorus. The mission of the society is to provide a venue for local singers to rehearse and perform a variety of quality music and to perform in a concert setting for the citizens of the community.

The group on occasion performs at local events when requested, and several members have performed in Carnegie Hall as part of an ensemble with other talented choirs from across the United States. The Shawnee Choral Society is directed by Nicolas Carr with accompanist Dr. Mark Pudwill on piano.

KSNT News

A Kready Family Christmas at TPAC

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka native Jeff Kready, and his wife Nikki Renée Daniels, gave a spectacular Holiday extravaganza Thursday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels have 17 Broadway shows between them. They thrilled the audience with their vocals from New York City. They put together a special group […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

FOX 43 to highlight Topeka choirs in Christmas special

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – If you’re looking for some local holiday cheer, make sure to tune into FOX 43 at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. FOX 43 is highlighting performances by local high school choirs, including Shawnee Heights, Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural. The choirs sing some Christmas carol favorites in the original local program, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Local sorority makes Christmas special for disabled

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Wednesday afternoon. Santa and Mrs. Claus were welcomed to Capper’s holiday party where everybody enjoyed singing, charades and a pizza lunch. The Capper staff enjoyed spreading a little holiday spirit as well as a chance to share the trinkets and toys from […]
TOPEKA, KS
kansascitymag.com

A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park

Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Little Apple Post

Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK

MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
MANHATTAN, KS
holtonrecorder.net

Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

Leon and Pam Daugherty of Mayetta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and dance on Saturday, Dec. 17. The couple was married on Dec. 22, 1972, in Valley Falls. They and their children, Jeff, Duane and Loretta, invite everyone to join them for dinner and dancing from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton. No alcoholic beverages.
MAYETTA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

These Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas

A reader asked us which Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Here are the ones we were able to find. Know of a restaurant we should add to this list? Please drop us an email at hello (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com!. Open Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022:. • Sarpino’s...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Manhattan resource center helps those people in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the below zero temps many people are looking for a place to stay and be cozy. “Be Able Community Center” is a non-profit resource center that has been open for almost three years now. Executive director of the center, Scott Voos, said he...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

What to do if the weather ruins your Christmas Eve church plans

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The cold weather might mess up your church plans. One local church is offering online services on Christmas Eve in case people aren’t able to make it in person. The church explains what’s behind it. “Being able to be together at home and maybe sing some of those traditional christmas carols or take […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Go for a ride-a-long with Toys for Tots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a Christmas tradition unlike any other. This year, Toys for Tots hand-delivered toys to families in the Topeka area. 27 News got an exclusive ride-a-long during the trek across Topeka. Toys for Tots organizers said this year was a breakthrough, as they added 1,400 more kids to their list. “This year […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Record falls at midnight, as Arctic attack lingers

If you think Emporia broke low temperature records Thursday, think again. The “high” at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday was set at midnight, before the winter blast hit in force. It was 33 degrees. In 1998, Emporia only rose to 14.
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

How to help Lawrence people experiencing homelessness during the cold snap

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are looking for supplies and volunteer help as snow and dangerously cold wind chills approach Lawrence. The wind chills in the forecast could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Lawrence is expected to see wind chill indices close to 30 degrees below 0° from late Thursday through early Friday, the NWS forecast showed as of Wednesday morning.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Warm shelters for outdoor cats available in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People aren’t the only ones being impacted by the winter weather; pets and other animals that spend time outside are also at risk. The Midwest Kitten Coalition and Helping Hands Humane Society are aware of the danger outdoor animals face. To combat this, they are offering free outdoor cat shelters for people […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Travel conditions ranging from seasonal to snow packed across listening area

Road conditions are passable within portions of the KVOE listening area, however, if you do not need to travel Friday it’s advised you don’t. Lyon County and Emporia road crews spent the better half of Thursday morning treating city and county roads in the midst of snowfall and freezing drizzle. According to Assistant Lyon County Engineer Jim Brull, the Arctic cold effecting the area is rendering treatment materials relatively ineffective.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Supermarket deals with below-zero sprinkler surprise

Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket faced that Friday morning before dawn with a sprinkler. “One head on our outside alcove” froze, said Gary Andrews, manager of Good’s Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. “It was over to one side, away from most everything we do.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club

Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
LAWRENCE, KS
