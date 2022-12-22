ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
