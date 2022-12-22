Read full article on original website
Delivery for Seniors
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
New pickleball courts coming to the Magic City
The tennis courts at Roosevelt Park will be converted into eight pickleball courts.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Christmas came early for Jim Hill students thanks to Power of the Purse
And in addition to providing and wrapping presents, the organization also donated money towards the Mystic cupboard, a food program at the school.
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
Berthold police still looking for two attempted toy drive scammers
Schmidt continued by saying that Ring then gave false information claiming to be the father of one of Thomas' aliases, but Schmidt said fortunately, none of the donated gifts fell into the wrong hands.
Two people accused of trying to scam Berthold Police toy, food and clothing drive
A post on the Berthold Police Department Facebook page indicates two people are being accused by police of attempting to scam the annual toy, food and clothing drive by the department.
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
