ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody earns mixed reviews from first wave of critics

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

One of the surprisingly few movies hitting theaters over the Christmas holiday weekend - Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody - is not finding a warm welcome from critics.

The first wave of reviews surfaced on Wednesday morning - just days before the film hits theaters on Friday, garnering just a 41% rating from the first 32 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes .

While many critics are praising the powerful performance of Naomie Ackie - who fans have bashed for looking nothing like the singer - as the famed singer, they are also bashing the formulaic story that lacks any depth.

While many critics are praising the powerful performance of Naomie Ackie as the famed singer, they are also bashing the formulaic story that lacks any depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyEWa_0jqrTdM100

One of the positive reviews is from Variety 's Owen Gleiberman, who added this film felt like a different sort of biopic because Houston's struggles with substance abuse and her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown were always in the public eye, adding, 'Yet as you watch, you may realize how much there is to the story you didn’t know, and how transporting it is.

'I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the kind of lavishly impassioned all-stops-out biopic you either give into or you don’t — and if you do, you may find yourself getting so emotional, baby,' he added.

The critic did admit that Ackie doesn't particularly look much like Houston - which has been a common critique since the trailer debuted in September - though he did praise her performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5tdB_0jqrTdM100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaKl7_0jqrTdM100

'She shows you the freedom that made Houston tick and the self-doubt that ate away at her, until she fell from the mountaintop she’d scaled,' Gleiberman said, while also praising her lip-syncing skills, adding, 'the decision to use Houston’s real voice throughout was the right one.'

One of the many negative reviews came from USA Today 's Brian Truitt, who gave the film two stars out of four, though he also praised Ackie as 'fabulous' as Houston.

Still, he was among many critics who bemoaned the story that didn't offer much depth or nuance on her life, calling it, 'a Wikipedia entry come to middling life on screen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXV0a_0jqrTdM100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjAbW_0jqrTdM100

'"Somebody" runs through episodes in Houston’s personal and professional lives without fleshing out anything nuanced or surprising,' he adds of the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter 's David Rooney praised the, 'lovingly made biopic' and the choice to use Houston's real voice for the songs.

'Critics will sniff, as they invariably do, about the familiar conventions of the music biopic. But the spirit of I Wanna Dance With Somebody transcends those conventions far more often than it gets weighed down by them,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8cWI_0jqrTdM100

'Anyone who loves Whitney Houston and her music will leave the film with that love reinforced — especially anyone who sees it in a theater with a wall-shaking sound system,' he added.

David Ehrlich's C- IndieWire review also compared the film to Houston's Wikipedia page, adding, 'Anthony McCarten’s algorithmic script skips down the various sections of Houston’s Wikipedia page with all the flow of a scratched greatest hits CD.'

'Once her career takes off, the rest of her life is reduced to a diminishingly unsophisticated series of reactions to whatever happened in the previous scene, which doesn’t express Houston’s struggle to be everything to everyone so much as it does this movie’s desperation to be anything to anyone,' Ehrlich added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEdHE_0jqrTdM100

Ehrlich was also impressed by Ackie's performance, adding her, 'radiant lead performance so convincingly suffuses octaves of feeling into a script full of flat notes that you will likely often forget she was lip-syncing Houston’s songs.'

Other negative reviews came from The Washington Post 's Thomas Floyd in a scathing 1.5-star (out of 5) review.

'Watching the pop songstress’s life story is like listening to a greatest hits album, with just as little narrative coherence,' Floyd said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rR5M7_0jqrTdM100

Vanity Fair 's Richard Lawson added, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody ultimately devolves into a boilerplate biopic, a series of increasingly unfortunate events presented with little narrative shape or texture.'

Slant Magazine 's Eric Henderson added in his 2-star (out of 4) review, 'There are only clichés in this rise-and-fall material, with the sole distinctive wrinkle being the weight given to the rise versus the fall.'

Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Harriet) directs from a script by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), with Stanley Tucci playing Clive Davis, who discovered Houston as a teenager, Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody opens in theaters December 23, going up against Paramount's Babylon in wide release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwtYj_0jqrTdM100

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram

One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Lyfe Jennings Says Mario is Corny Like Most R&B Singers

Lyfe Jennings isn’t flinching over social media slander following his viral “bad singing” moment earlier this week -- he’s embracing it, and telling youngins like Mario to stay in their place!!!. A weekend performance clip of Lyfe loudly whiffing the high notes made the rounds on...
musictimes.com

Jojo Siwa NOT Stopping With Accusations Against Ex-GF Despite Hurting Avery Cyrus

Avery Cyrus has "nothing but love" for JoJo Siwa after the singer, actress, and YouTuber implied that the TikTok star "played" her. Siwa does not care though. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," Cyrus, 22, told E! News on December 20. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family." She continued, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
Page Six

Ice Cube’s son responds to ‘Nepo Baby’ article: I got my ass up and made it work

Ice Cube’s son has entered the chat. O’Shea Jackson Jr. — who made his film debut portraying his famous father in the crime drama “Straight Outta Compton” — joined the swarms of celebrity children responding to Vulture’s divisive “Year of the Nepo Baby” cover story, echoing the “strong work ethic” argument many have already made. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Jackson Jr., 31, explained it was his dad’s dream for his eldest son to “play him” in the 2015 biopic and said he was “already in college for screenwriting at USC” when the project got the green light. “I accepted the challenge....
rolling out

Joe Budden torches Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan over Megan Thee Stallion

Rap OG Joe Budden went volcanic on actresses Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan for castigating him after he explained why he does not like Megan Thee Stallion. Budden unleashed a flurry of profanities and vulgarities on his eponymous podcast to flame the two women into oblivion. He is irate that Fox and Jordan used their show, Fox Soul’s “Cocktails With Queens,” as the platform to suggest that the Budden types are misogynists who are jealous of female rappers’ success, especially Megan.
Page Six

Workers win union contract at Andre Balazs’ iconic Chateau Marmont

Workers at the iconic Chateau Marmont seem to have come out on top after an long, bitter battle with the hotel’s owner. After a face-off between staff and famed hotelier Andre Balazs, which began at the onset of the pandemic and has seen embarrassing protests at A-list parties and solidarity with the workers from stars including Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Amanda Seifeid and Sarah Silverman, the workers have won an “extraordinary” union contract. Nearly 250 of the hotel’s employees were let go at the beginning of the pandemic, allegedly without insurance or severance. And there were allegations of racial discrimination and harassment, which the historic West...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

LaNisha Cole reflects on ‘leaving toxic relationships’ after shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole is getting real about “leaving toxic relationships” after seemingly shading Nick Cannon. After posing in front of a sign reading, “It’s OK to change your mind,” on Tuesday, the photographer wrote a lengthy Instagram Story statement about “choosing to do better” in the future. “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here,” the “Price Is Right” alum, 40, explained. “Yes I’ve made mistakes,” Cole continued. “Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in...
Variety

Ethan Hawke on How ‘Dazed and Confused’ Revealed an Important New Voice in Cinema

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. I’ve always thought Cassavetes, Kerouac and Bukowski carry a great responsibility for inspiring some of the most insipid work of the last half century. They make it look too easy. With his first two films, “Slacker” and “Dazed and Confused,” Rick Linklater immediately joined this illustrious crew. Through a haze of pot smoke, spilt keg beer and ’70s rock ’n’ roll, he made everyday life profound.  I first saw “Dazed and Confused” in 1993, a couple of weeks before its...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

710K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy