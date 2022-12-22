ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Winter storm warning

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Thursday's weather? That's the big story. Snow. Wind. Cold.

Get ready for a burst of snow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWhTp_0jqrTW7o00

You could do worse than flip through some Robert Frost poems today.

Try something like "Dust of Snow."

The way a crowShook down on meThe dust of snowFrom a hemlock tree

Has given my heartA change of moodAnd saved some part Of a day I have rued .

That'll brighten your day.

So, here we are, living under a winter storm warning, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and extending to 6 a.m. Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible with snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

But it's weather. Fierce. Unpredictable. And spectacular.

Just stay safe out there.

We've got an updating blog to carry you through the storm.

Some highlights:

"Don't underestimate this storm," said Tim Carnahan, superintendent of Wisconsin State Patrol. "The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be, in many cases, ineffective — it is just too cold. The wind would blow the salt off the road anyway. My best advice is seriously reconsider whether or not you're going to travel."

Over at Mitchell International Airport, they've rehearsed for a day like this.

“As an airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin you are always working to prepare for the snow, so all year we’ve had our teams practice dry runs to be ready for winter weather,” said Stephanie Staudinger, public relations coordinator for the airport.

Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, staff shortages mean a reduced fleet of snow plow drivers will be on city streets. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is also warning people to stay off the roads during the storm. So, everyone, stay patient.

And don't forget:

Large field assembles for 8th Senate District race

Five Republicans and one Democrat are raring to go in the big race to succeed retired Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling in the 8th Senate District.

Molly Beck breaks down the field in the Republican-leaning district that encompasses a chunk of the northern suburbs of Milwaukee.

Democrats are slicing into Republican margins in the area.

But will that be enough to catapult Democratic environmental lawyer Jodi Habush Sinykin to the state house?

Republicans have a lot to choose from. State Reps. Dan Knodl and Janel Brandtjen jumped into the race quickly. Recent entrants include former GOP state senator Randy Hopper, and Thiensville Village President Van Mobley. Concordia University student Robert Albrightson is also running as a Republican.

Candidates have until Jan. 3 to file nomination papers. A Feb. 21 primary would narrow the Republican field to one for the April 4 special election. No primary will be held for the Democratic field unless another candidate emerges to challenge Habush Sinykin.

You can read the article here.

Don't miss these

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9hfW_0jqrTW7o00

How UW's smallest campus hit the skids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwUuP_0jqrTW7o00

Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer takes a deep dive into the slow-motion collapse of the UW campus that serves the rural community of Richland Center.

The schools' enrollment has plummeted 84% in four years since UW-Platteville took oversight.

There's a lot of finger-pointing going around, but caught in the middle are the 60 remaining students and the small community that will have less access to college in the future.

You can read the article here.

