Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heard of Mici Italian Restaurant? They’re Based in Colorado and Look Fabulous
They've been around for almost 15 years, with several locations in Colorado and across America, yet not one in the Fort Collins area. This place looks like the place to be: fun, casual, delicious. Lasagna, calzones, and of course, pizza. All of which look delicious. The founders of the chain started by combining delivery expertise with their great family recipes. Real Italian dishes.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Why Are Pelicans in Windsor, Colorado?
When you look at children's books about animals, you'll usually see the habitat for a pelican to be a sorta swampy marsh. So why are there so many pelicans living in Windsor, Colorado?. Larry Rogstad of the Colorado Division of Wildlife said "Windsors the hot spot, with Water Valley and...
Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year
A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
Denver nonprofit food truck targeted by thieves on Christmas Eve
A nonprofit group called "C.H.E.F." of Culinarians Helping Entrepreneurial Folks was the target of thieves on Christmas Eve.
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze.
Beloved gathering place on Tennyson Street closing next month
DENVER — A beloved small business, BookBar, is having its last holiday shopping season. The store has been on Tennyson Street for the last ten years and plans to close on Jan. 31. It's a place that has a book for everyone, including 6-year-old Audrey Turgeon. "If they don't...
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Fort Collins
Coloradans love their canine companions and the Centennial state was recently named as being one of the best places for dog owners too. Many restaurants around the state allow dogs to join their humans during an outing. In Fort Collins alone, tons of different breweries and restaurants welcome furry friends...
KDVR.com
Cards for those struggling with addiction
This Colorado program is helping to encourage recovery this holiday season. Ashley Michels reports. This Colorado program is helping to encourage recovery this holiday season. Ashley Michels reports. Southwest Airlines declares a ‘state of operational …. The Denver International Airport had several disgruntled customers lined up Christmas Eve morning...
Denver closes emergency warming centers, continues normal shelter operations
As Denver's temperatures continue to climb, the city has closed its emergency warming centers but will keep its emergency shelters open to incoming migrants, according to a news release. Denver's temperatures are expected to rise back up into the 50s over the next few days, with a high of 60...
9NEWS
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home
Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0