ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 5

Tropical Dave
2d ago

They are so petrified about what will happen if teachers can choose whether or not to be in the union and pay dues. 🤣 Not as universally loved as they like to portray.

Reply
3
Denny Roling
2d ago

What are the democrats complaining about now? NEVER VOTE DEMOCRAT. Joe Biden is my example why you shouldn't and what happens when you do

Reply
2
Related
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis Takes Aim at Teachers Union Dues

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida Education Association and other...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Desantis fills Broward School Board seat after Rod Velez missed deadline

FORT LAUDERDALE - Time has run out for Rod Velez to be sworn in to serve on the Broward County School Board. On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat on the board. The issue stems from Velez's felony conviction in 1995. His candidacy led to a legal challenge disputing his qualifications. Florida law change in 2018 and restored a felon's right to vote if they met certain conditions. In 2020, Velez's voting rights were restored, but that didn't guarantee other civil rights, including holding public office. "I...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis appoints Daniel Foganholi to return to Broward School Board; Rod Velez vows legal fight

The drama surrounding Rod Velez and his ongoing fight to be seated on the Broward School Board took an abrupt turn on Thursday. Just minutes before Velez was planning to be sworn in to office, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Coral Springs resident Daniel Foganholi to serve on the District 1 seat representing voters from Hollywood and other nearby cities — the latest twist in a long-running ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Shevrin Jones joins Florida council on Black males that has faced some difficulties

'He wants the best for each person he meets and will work hard to assist the Council’s mission.'. A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve conditions for Black men and boys has faced myriad of challenges but gained a new member this week: Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Black Democrat who recently joined the Biden administration for an end-of-year briefing at the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S.  Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

'DeSantis Democrats': Why blue voters are switching to red in Florida

"DeSantis Democrats" may have been central to the overwhelming reelection last month of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). He won several Democratic-leaning areas, including Miami-Dade County. Voters who have not considered voting Republican before flipped to DeSantis in 2022, according to a report from the Free Press. Voters cited in the...
FLORIDA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy