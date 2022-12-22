ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Washington

Chase Young's Return to Action Will, at Long Last, Occur Vs. 49ers

Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young's 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will play...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders

The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy