Ravens announce inactives for Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the 2022 season. Baltimore will look to move their record to 10-5 as they need a win to at least stay one game below the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) and head coach Nick Sirianni runs off the field after win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had a the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Saturday’s game.
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem
The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Washington
Chase Young's Return to Action Will, at Long Last, Occur Vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return set for Saturday vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young's 13-plus month recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL will, at long last, culminate with a return to action this weekend. During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera announced that Young will play...
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson Among the Cincinnati Bengals Selected for Pro Bowl
This won't be the same Pro Bowl you're used to booing, the NFL insists.
NBC Washington
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss to San Francisco, but said he's not sure if that's a permanent move.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
