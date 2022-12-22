Read full article on original website
Al Roker 'so grateful to have experienced another Christmas': How the stars celebrated
Formidable winter storms can’t chill these celebs’ spirits. Al Roker, who has been in and out of the hospital over the past month, celebrated the holidays at home with his family. He showed off photos of his family's mouthwatering meals throughout the weekend, which included ham, turkey, asparagus, brown rice, salad and a breakfast frittata.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' sails in Christmas box office, Brad Pitt's 'Babylon' hits rough water
LOS ANGELES — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
'Glass Onion' spoilers! Why the 'Knives Out' sequel went all in for that fiery ending
Spoiler alert! The following post discusses important plot points, the ending and, of course, whodunit in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” so beware if you haven’t seen it yet. The case is closed, a murder solved and a villain got his comeuppance in writer/director Rian Johnson’s...
