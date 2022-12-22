ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Al Roker 'so grateful to have experienced another Christmas': How the stars celebrated

Formidable winter storms can’t chill these celebs’ spirits. Al Roker, who has been in and out of the hospital over the past month, celebrated the holidays at home with his family. He showed off photos of his family's mouthwatering meals throughout the weekend, which included ham, turkey, asparagus, brown rice, salad and a breakfast frittata.

