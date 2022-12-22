ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Sacramento to take on the Kings.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: " LeBron James (ankle) will play Wednesday."

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest in 22 games.

He is also shooting 48.4% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range.

In his 20th season in the NBA (and at almost 38 years old), James is still clearly one of the best players in the world.

Yet, the Lakers come into the night with a 13-17 record in 30 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

James is in his fifth season playing for the Lakers, and his tenure has been up-and-down.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in 2019 but won the NBA Championship in 2020.

The following season they lost in the first round of the playoffs, and last season they missed the postseason.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 5-5, and on the road, they are 5-10 in 15 games.

Last month, they lost 120-114 to the Kings at home (James did not play in the game).

The Kings come into Wednesday’s matchup with a 16-13 record in 29 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-5 in 13 at home.

