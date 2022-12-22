Read full article on original website
Dome Cabin In the Forest Is Perfect Colorado Winter Getaway
If you are interested in a winter wonderland getaway, this unique Colorado dome cabin may be calling out your name. This Hygge Dome is located in the forest of Blue River just five minutes from Breckenridge. In reality, this unique cabin makes a great Colorado getaway regardless of the season. It just so happens that it is especially beautiful in the winter.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale
New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
Did You See? Greeley’s Unique ‘Muffler Man’ Got a Great, Fancy Makeover
The big blue man in Greeley, has been around since the 1960's, initially as an advertising gimmick for a tire and muffler company. In the fall of 2022, that unique "Muffler Man" got a very unique makeover. You would have to assume that millions of travelers along Highway 85 have...
Heard of Mici Italian Restaurant? They’re Based in Colorado and Look Fabulous
They've been around for almost 15 years, with several locations in Colorado and across America, yet not one in the Fort Collins area. This place looks like the place to be: fun, casual, delicious. Lasagna, calzones, and of course, pizza. All of which look delicious. The founders of the chain started by combining delivery expertise with their great family recipes. Real Italian dishes.
Colorado Unearthed: Fossil Discovery Shows Evidence of Rainforest
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Loveland’s Brunch Options to Expand as Epic Egg is Coming to Town
Lovelanders will be getting another option when it comes to places to go for breakfast or brunch on the east side of town. A successful Greeley spot is coming to the Sweetheart City. Fans of The Egg & I will be excited to hear that the man who bought the...
Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
Check Out This Charming Estes Park Cottage Currently For Sale
New residences are popping up left and right throughout Colorado, but there's something charming about the older homes that appear on the market.
Popular Estes Park Pizza Joint Adjusts to Market and Adds Robot to Staff
The next time you visit Estes Park, you may want to stop in and see this robot in action. Or, are you against the idea?. In May of 2022, Loveland's Chili's made news when they introduced their robot. In December of 2022, another Colorado restaurant has added a mechanical staff member.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Colorado’s Front Range Could See Cold That Hasn’t Been Felt in 8 Years
Heading into Christmas, the Front Range and eastern plains of Colorado are going to see temperatures plunge sharply. Whatever steps you take to keep warm, be prepared to implement them. Looking outside, here on Monday, it's hard to believe that we are going to be miserable later in the week,...
If We Had to Leave Colorado We Definitely Would Not Move To…
Have you ever been faced with the prospect of having to leave Colorado? Where would you go? Is there a state you absolutely wouldn't even consider moving to?. I asked on Facebook, "You have to move out of Colorado, but you can pick one state to avoid being relocated to... Where are you NOT moving to, and why?" Here's what you had to say.
Report to Wyoming: Marijuana Advocates Push for 2024 Initiatives
In a recent episode of Report to Wyoming, I sit down with Sam Watt and Marcus Jones to discuss all-things cannabis, including the petitions they are trying to get signed that would decriminalize marijuana and legalize medical marijuana in Wyoming. We also talk about what is currently legal in the...
How to Protect Your Pets in the Colorado Cold
Cold weather in Colorado never seems to stick around for long. One day, snow will cover the ground, and the next, it will have melted away. But this week, the Centennial State is forecasted to enter a deep freeze, with wind chills bringing temperatures to -50°. We know how to stay warm — but how do we keep our pets safe?
