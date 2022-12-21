Read full article on original website
thelickingnews.com
Obituary – Barry W. Wisdom
Barry Wayne Wisdom was born August 30, 1952, in Salem, Mo., to Yewul and Berniece (Gromer) Wisdom. He was wed to Lisa who he shared the last 20 years of life’s adventures with. He passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2022, in Iberia, Mo. Barry was a country fella...
myozarksonline.com
“Warming Up” to The Warming Center
Feet in woollen socks by the burning fireplace. Family relaxes by warm fire and warming up theirs feet in woollen socks. Cozy atmosphere. Winter and Christmas holidays concept. The Lebanon Warming center has seen an uptick in guests recently. Amber Meredith is the Director of the center and says Thursday...
krcgtv.com
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Houston, MO aldermen discuss viral video involving mayor
HOUSTON, Mo.- The City of Houston, Missouri, is having its first Board of Alderman meeting since a viral video involving the town’s mayor and local police surfaced on social media. That situation regarded a potential DUI investigation at a gas station, and the officer wanted to access security footage; the mayor, along with another man, […]
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
KRMS Radio
Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri
The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
houstonherald.com
Raymondville man hurt in Highway B crash
A Raymondville man was injured early Friday when his van traveled off Highway B and struck a utility pole and overturned. Tpr. Jason Sentman said the westbound vehicle was driven by Kenneth L. Nix, 82, of Raymondville. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sabrina D. Edgerton, 30, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance. She is held in the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
kbsi23.com
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
myozarksonline.com
Doug Yurecko, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief, says inspecting and understanding the space heater should be a priority.
As winter weather sweeps through the area, one favored method of warming one’s home is through the use of space heaters. However, caution must be used, as space heaters are one of the leading causes of home fires during the winter season. Doug Yurecko, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief, says inspecting and understanding the space heater should take top priority.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash near Licking
A Texas County man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dakota Jones, 25, of Licking, was driving on Highway BB Saturday morning, when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jones was flown to...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday. The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba. MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the...
