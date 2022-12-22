ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger of vehicle killed in I-5 crash

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash last week on the Interstate 5 South freeway in San Diego died, medical officials said.

Maribel Acebedo Mendosa, 39, of Fontana, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

The crash occurred on Dec. 14 around 10:02 p.m. on the I-5 southbound lane, located north of 32nd Street, when a 2019 Toyota sedan went down the freeway’s embankment and struck an overpass bridge pillar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders took Mendosa, the passenger of the vehicle, to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No details were released about the status of the driver.

