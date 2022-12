Barry Wayne Wisdom was born August 30, 1952, in Salem, Mo., to Yewul and Berniece (Gromer) Wisdom. He was wed to Lisa who he shared the last 20 years of life’s adventures with. He passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2022, in Iberia, Mo. Barry was a country fella...

SALEM, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO