Obituary – Barry W. Wisdom
Barry Wayne Wisdom was born August 30, 1952, in Salem, Mo., to Yewul and Berniece (Gromer) Wisdom. He was wed to Lisa who he shared the last 20 years of life’s adventures with. He passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2022, in Iberia, Mo. Barry was a country fella...
“Warming Up” to The Warming Center
Feet in woollen socks by the burning fireplace. Family relaxes by warm fire and warming up theirs feet in woollen socks. Cozy atmosphere. Winter and Christmas holidays concept. The Lebanon Warming center has seen an uptick in guests recently. Amber Meredith is the Director of the center and says Thursday...
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Houston woman arrested by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sabrina D. Edgerton, 30, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance. She is held in the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
Raymondville man hurt in Highway B crash
A Raymondville man was injured early Friday when his van traveled off Highway B and struck a utility pole and overturned. Tpr. Jason Sentman said the westbound vehicle was driven by Kenneth L. Nix, 82, of Raymondville. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning. Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on...
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
