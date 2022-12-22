ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose plans hundreds of homes on church land

Hundreds of affordable homes are poised to be built at a Christian megachurch in central San Jose. Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday announced plans for an affordable housing complex in the parking lot of Cathedral of Faith on Canoas Garden Avenue. The project, developed by Sand Hill Property Company, includes 237 apartments across two buildings on a 13.4-acre parcel. Liccardo said it will serve roughly 78 seniors, as well as 159 unhoused people, adults with disabilities and young people coming out of the foster system. The developer is also planning supportive services and programs to help address mental health and substance use issues.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Hazmat team responds to brief flaring incident at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Hazmat Team responded to another flaring incident at the Martinez Refining Company Thursday night, Contra Costa County Health Services said on Twitter. The county confirmed at 9:57 p.m. that the flaring had stopped — 27 minutes after the report was announced. County officials said data shows there […]
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero

A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5.  "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
ALASKA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed in hit-and-run near Concord airport Wednesday

CONCORD, Calif. - A woman died in a hit-and-run near Concord's Buchanan Field Airport on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Marsh Drive, a street bordering the airport, near Aria Drive. The woman was outside of her parked Dodge Caliber when a vehicle going north hit her and her car, CHP officials said.
CONCORD, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vallejo, CA

Located on the San Pablo Bay coast, the city of Vallejo in California bursts with unmatched attractions, from its historic downtown to its beautiful parks. It was founded in 1851 on General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s Rancho Suscol, an 84,000-acre land grant. Incorporated in 1868, the city is part of...
VALLEJO, CA
newsnationnow.com

California county to ban background checks for housing

(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA

