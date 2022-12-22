Read full article on original website
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
U.S. blizzards causes some Bay Area delays and cancellations
Early Thursday morning, San Francisco International Airport had 11 canceled flights, Oakland had nine and San Jose had 8, with dozens more delays. Zak Sos reports.
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
San Jose plans hundreds of homes on church land
Hundreds of affordable homes are poised to be built at a Christian megachurch in central San Jose. Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday announced plans for an affordable housing complex in the parking lot of Cathedral of Faith on Canoas Garden Avenue. The project, developed by Sand Hill Property Company, includes 237 apartments across two buildings on a 13.4-acre parcel. Liccardo said it will serve roughly 78 seniors, as well as 159 unhoused people, adults with disabilities and young people coming out of the foster system. The developer is also planning supportive services and programs to help address mental health and substance use issues.
Hazmat team responds to brief flaring incident at Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Hazmat Team responded to another flaring incident at the Martinez Refining Company Thursday night, Contra Costa County Health Services said on Twitter. The county confirmed at 9:57 p.m. that the flaring had stopped — 27 minutes after the report was announced. County officials said data shows there […]
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Hills and flatlands: 2022’s Oakland mayoral election revealed a familiar old divide
The Oakland mayor’s race was close this year. Sheng Thao defeated Loren Taylor, but only by 677 votes. In the end, the city’s electorate was split, giving Thao 50.3% of all votes after the ranked choice process was run, and Taylor 49.7%. But the election revealed another important...
Nonprofit of state landmark looking for 'Keepers' of hundred-old lighthouse
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced the city is looking for new innkeepers to manage the East Brother Lighthouse located in the San Francisco Bay. The last two innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek are leaving after two years of "extraordinary service" in March 2023, and the nonprofit is looking for a couple to start in the following month. The pair would be "Keepers" of the East Brother Lighthouse Station located on an island in the San Francisco Bay with a lighthouse first built in 1874.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Potent atmospheric river targeting Bay Area after balmy holiday weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Bay Area's reprieve from the stormy conditions that were ravaging the Midwest and Northeast on Friday will come to an end after a balmy holiday weekend.A storm system carrying with it a significant atmospheric river was forming in the frigid waters of the Gulf of Alaska and will bring heavy rain into the region beginning late Monday night.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes projected the stream to be a Cat. 3-4 on their scale of 1-5. "Signals for a potent atmospheric river event early next week continue to show promise...
Woman killed in hit-and-run near Concord airport Wednesday
CONCORD, Calif. - A woman died in a hit-and-run near Concord's Buchanan Field Airport on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Marsh Drive, a street bordering the airport, near Aria Drive. The woman was outside of her parked Dodge Caliber when a vehicle going north hit her and her car, CHP officials said.
15 Free Things to Do in Vallejo, CA
Located on the San Pablo Bay coast, the city of Vallejo in California bursts with unmatched attractions, from its historic downtown to its beautiful parks. It was founded in 1851 on General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s Rancho Suscol, an 84,000-acre land grant. Incorporated in 1868, the city is part of...
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
While Most of the Country Freezes, the Bay Area Is Set for a Balmy Christmas
It's going to be unseasonably warm this Christmas weekend all over the Bay. And while no records are likely to be broken, temperature-wise, those of us who didn't leave town will all be sitting pretty in some lovely weather. While everyone you know in much of the rest of the...
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
