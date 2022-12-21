PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the community are paying respects at the grave of Joseph Augustus Zarelli who, until Thursday, was only known as "The Boy in The Box." They are leaving flowers, wreaths and toys at his grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mt. Airy. An oversized Christmas ornament is engraved with Joseph's full name.The 4-year-old was found dead 65 years ago, his body stuffed in a cardboard box. It took decades of detective work and scientific advances to finally identify him. Members of the community who stopped by said they wanted to honor Joseph's memory."I come here all the time to visit my husband and my parent's grave, and this is just heart-wrenching for me. So, I just wanted to do something nice," Madge Husar, of Briston Township, said. Authorities hope someone remembers Joseph Augustus Zarelli and can help them solve his murder, even after all these years. Police have not revealed who Joseph's parents are, only that they are dead. CBS3's Joe Holden was the first to tell you about the breakthrough in the Boy in the Box case.

14 DAYS AGO