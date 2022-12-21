Read full article on original website
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference
What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year. The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
People pay respects, honor Joseph Augustus Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the community are paying respects at the grave of Joseph Augustus Zarelli who, until Thursday, was only known as "The Boy in The Box." They are leaving flowers, wreaths and toys at his grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mt. Airy. An oversized Christmas ornament is engraved with Joseph's full name.The 4-year-old was found dead 65 years ago, his body stuffed in a cardboard box. It took decades of detective work and scientific advances to finally identify him. Members of the community who stopped by said they wanted to honor Joseph's memory."I come here all the time to visit my husband and my parent's grave, and this is just heart-wrenching for me. So, I just wanted to do something nice," Madge Husar, of Briston Township, said. Authorities hope someone remembers Joseph Augustus Zarelli and can help them solve his murder, even after all these years. Police have not revealed who Joseph's parents are, only that they are dead. CBS3's Joe Holden was the first to tell you about the breakthrough in the Boy in the Box case.
