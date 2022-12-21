Tech swimming and diving wins another

Against a co-op of Nashoba Tech Innovation Academy and Lowell Catholic, the Lynn Tech swimming and diving team won 96-86 on Wednesday in a meet that went down to the wire. Rashard Newhall, Zak Bidoudane, and Alberto Garado all recorded first place diving wins. In the 400 free relay, Bidoudane, Addisyn Brown, Colin Donovan, and Chris Rodriquez got first as well, and several Tigers picked up second place in various events throughout the meet. Tech moved to 2-0-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridge Community 48, St. Mary’s 47

The Spartans’ boys basketball team fought hard in Florida, but were bested by Ridge Community as Ridge buried three free throws with no time remaining to snag the win. St. Mary’s was led by Anthony D’Itria (13 points) and JJ Martinez (12 points), and will play again Thursday in a tournament consolation game.

New Castle 75, Marblehead 59

The Magicians were taken down by New Castle on Wednesday in the second game of the KSA Holiday Classic at Gaylord Palms Resort in Florida. Marblehead moves to 1-2 on the season, and has a chance for revenge on Dec. 30 against Danvers at 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s 73, Bishop Verot 24

On Wednesday, the Spartans’ girls basketball team (4-1) raced out to a 30-3 lead against Bishop Verot and never looked back. Player of the Game Bella Owumi led the way with 15 points while Kellyn Preira (14 points), Niya Morgen (13 points), AJ Hyacinthe (eight points), and Sky Watson (seven points) all contributed. The Spartans took game two of the Rumble on the Ridge in Florida, 73-24, and can win the tournament on Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Lynn Tech boys and girls track teams each remained undefeated on Wednesday, defeating Nashoba Valley. First place finishers included Alan Barrios (2 mile), Angelica Santini (300 meter), Isaiah Marshall (300 meter), Jiruilis DeJesus (high jump), Emily DeJesus (high hurdles), Ariana Camillo (shot put), Diane Phun (1,000 meter), Franklin Rodriguez (1,000 meter), Bryton Osgood (mile), Ryan Mendez (55 meter), and Jeph Olawagaumi (high hurdles).

