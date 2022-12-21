The life of a modern-day athletic director

Like many jobs, the duties of a high school athletic director have changed over the years. With places to be and tasks to be completed, not many do it better than Lynn Tech athletic director Adolph Graciale.

Graciale, who grew up in Lynn and is in the midst of his third year as the Tigers’ athletic director, wants his student-athletes to use their time wisely, capitalize on athletic opportunities, and enjoy their experience both in and out of competition.

“What we try to get across to our student athletes [is] that these are going to be memories that will live with you forever,” Graciale said.

That said, lots of behind-the-scenes work is required.

Firstly, social media. Lynn Tech’s Twitter account is run by assistant athletic director Joe Conlon, and Instagram by trainer Johanna Walsh. Calling it “a great resource,” Graciale and his team have utilized social media for announcing game-times, tryout information, and permission slip requirements.

On top of being informative, social media is also entertaining according to Graciale. Tiger fans watch live streams of games, and student-athletes often receive play-by-play updates if they’re not able to attend a game.

“[It’s] very important because in today’s society, everything’s on social media,” Graciale said. “You get a lot more information out there.”

Then, there’s a game day, something Graciale calls “a team effort.”

Referees perform assigned games, teachers often do the scorebook and clock, and others are security guards (football head coach James Runner, for example). Graciale believes having teachers and other members of the community present at games is good for the Lynn community.

“They’re an excellent group of people and they’ve been doing it for years,” Graciale said. “It gets a lot of familiarity with the kids.”

“My favorite part of the job is going to games and seeing the kids. Just by them coming up to you and shaking your hand, even though it’s my job, they appreciate that. They appreciate you being there, supporting them,” Graciale said. “That’s what it’s all about for me.”

Graciale also credits the school committee for getting more funding. When a wide-eyed kid gets new equipment along with a new uniform, Graciale said “it’s like you’re buying a new car for them.”

“It really is one big community,” Graciale said. “Giving them [student-athletes] the best experience they can have.”

Graciale said sports were a great outlet for him, and believes they leave a lasting impact on people’s lives. According to Graciale, student-athletes learn camaraderie, social skills, and perseverance from high school athletics.

“It’s what it’s all about,” Graciale said.

He credits fellow Lynn athletic directors Billy Devin (Classical) and Richard Newton (English) for helping him the past three years, and hopes to see lots of Tiger success moving forward.

“It’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. I love this job,” Graciale said.

