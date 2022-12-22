BALTIMORE -- Christmas Day is here! Due to the frigid temperatures, WJZ's weather team is going to keep the "Alert Day" designation in place. But the thermometer will be a bit more relaxed. Get ready for a sunny 12-25-2022 with a temperature of 30 degrees.Make no mistake about it, this will be one of the coldest Christmas Days in years. But the weather will be nothing like the harsh feeling of Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday. As far as winter's potential cold, the Baltimore area has been tested and passed that test.Monday will be "not as cold." Tuesday will be "not so cold." Wednesday will be "a bit milder" with the weather "turning milder" on Thursday and being "mild" on Friday. In fact, New Year's Eve Day looks to be within arms-reach of 60 degrees.Sure, tomorrow will be cold, but the weather will thankfully be good.

