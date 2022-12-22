ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeshiva Academy hosts Chanukah dinner for community

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tonight is the fourth night of Hanukkah and members of the Yeshiva Academy brought the community together for this night of light.

Hanukkah celebrations began this Sunday and for the fourth night the academy invited everyone to a community dinner. Tonight’s dinner began with the lighting of the menorah. Those present were able to sing along to traditional holiday hymns and enjoy a traditional feast.

22News spoke to Rabbi Rabbi Yakov Wolff about tonight’s celebration. “The menorah is about lighting one little candle and one can say what does one little candle gonna accomplish but it brings light into the room and this is the message of Hanukkah that with one little aft of kindness we can bring light into this dark world,” said Wolff.

As Hanukkah continues this week the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy has a full schedule of programming to celebrate all eight nights.

