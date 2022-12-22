ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FTX co-founder and Alameda Research CEO plead guilty to federal charges

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxWEa_0jqrK0Ay00

T wo prominent executives embroiled in the FTX scandal pleaded guilty to federal charges, the top prosecutor for the Southern District of New York announced Wednesday.

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao "Gary" Wang, the former chief technology officer and co-founder of FTX, are said to be cooperating with prosecutors and were also hit with a civil complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged fraud.

FTX'S SAM BANKMAN-FRIED AGREES TO EXTRADITION FROM BAHAMAS SO HE CAN FACE MUSIC IN US

"Both Miss Ellison and Mr. Huang have pled guilty to those charges, and they're both cooperating," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams revealed. "If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it. We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal."

Williams declined to divulge the specific charges against Ellison or Wang. They are now the second and third prominent executives charged in the FTX collapse, along with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried , who Williams confirmed was brought into FBI custody during his extradition from the Bahamas. Bankman-Fried has been charged with eight counts of fraud and campaign finance violations.

The SEC accused Ellison and Wang of violating anti-fraud provision regulations and is seeking to have the pair banned from engaging in the sales of securities in the future. Ellison and Wang participated in "a multiyear scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform co-founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried and Wang," the SEC alleged.

"Ms. Ellison and Mr. Wang were active participants in a scheme to conceal material information from FTX investors, including through the efforts of Mr. Bankman-Fried and Ms. Ellison to artificially prop up the value of FTT, which served as collateral for undisclosed loans that Alameda took out from FTX pursuant to its undisclosed, and virtually unlimited, line of credit," Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said .

FTX had emerged as a white knight in the crypto world during a summer downturn in the industry by bailing out floundering firms. Then in November, questions about its finances reached a fever pitch after a deal with rival firm Binance collapsed. Markets became spooked, and the company later filed for bankruptcy.

It was then revealed that FTX diverted billions of dollars' worth of customer money to fund risky investments in Bankman-Fried's trading firm, Alameda Research, which later went bankrupt.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wang created a backdoor in FTX's systems to enable Alameda to divert funds, the SEC alleged. Ellison allegedly artificially manipulated the FTX’s crypto token to expand collateral for Alameda Research’s investments, per the SEC.

Ellison, 28, assumed control of Alameda Research in 2021, and Wang, 29, helped co-found FTX back in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says

Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K

Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
FLORIDA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy