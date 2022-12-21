Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Waterline break causes significant damage at local retirement center
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse earlier Friday evening at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls. The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New business converts old school buses, vans into customized RVs
IDAHO FALLS – Bini Bazer says he’ll never work for someone else again. In August 2021, the 21-year-old Israeli man and his girlfriend, Tyanna Robertson, 23, of Idaho Falls, opened The Rolling Donkey, a business that converts old school buses, vans and other vehicles into custom motorhomes. It started in Boise, but it’s now transitioning into a shop at 3887 American Way, Ste. F, in Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
eastidahonews.com
Local family saves car full of people sliding into frozen river
MENAN — A local family potentially saved Christmas this week for another family who lost control of their vehicle and slid into the frozen Snake River. Tyler Jenkins, his wife Jessica Marboe Jenkins, and their child were driving home from a cold but festive night at The Christmas River in Menan on Wednesday when Jessica noticed the car in front of them suddenly disappeared.
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Motorists warned about numerous elk, deer and moose along I-15, I-86 and other local roads
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are advising travelers to slow down due to large populations of wintering wildlife along sections of I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot and along I-86 from Pocatello to American Falls. Over the last couple of weeks large herds of elk and deer have migrated onto the Reservation, along with numerous moose. Winter conditions have pushed these animals to lower elevations along I-15, I-86 and nearby Reservation roadways, posing a potential hazard to motorists. ...
eastidahonews.com
Crews offer tips after responding to multiple calls of frozen waterlines
The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls. Over the past couple of days, the Idaho Falls Water Division has received multiple calls regarding frozen waterlines due to subzero temperatures. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to 6 feet deep, keeping...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather
IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
Idaho State Journal
BYU-I Center Stage announces the winter 2023 semester performances
REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the winter 2023 semester performance lineup. Among these are a Latin Grammy-nominated music group, a missionary-favorite country band, a New York City comedian with local Idaho ties and a tribute group playing some of the biggest hits of the 1970s.
eastidahonews.com
Grandmother in ICU after crawling to neighbor’s for help following house fire
AMMON — An Ammon woman is lucky to be alive after a fire started at her home early Thursday morning. Jill Cooley, 59, is recovering in the ICU at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after crawling from her house on East Rawson Street to a neighbor’s to get help around 4 a.m.
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
eastidahonews.com
Man shot in leg; shooter says it was self-defense
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
eastidahonews.com
Humble young father hit by car holds back tears opening gifts from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Martin lives in Rexburg and works as a carpenter...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Idaho8.com
Snow showers moving in today
Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
Comments / 0