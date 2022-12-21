Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
ITD: Eight snowplows hit this season
So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. As more winter weather moves across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind drivers how to be safe around snowplows. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends...
Post Register
Freezing Rain into Christmas and heavy mountain snow this Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight as we head into Christmas Sunday. SE Oregon and portions of SW Idaho are expected to see the mix/freezing rain this evening, as a Pacific storm sends wave after wave of moisture and precipitation. A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. Expect highs to warm up into the 30's by tomorrow. Most of any snow that falls tomorrow will likely melt by the afternoon as we get warmer conditions later in the day.
Post Register
Slick driving conditions reported
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snowy and slick surfaces are being reported across the valley. The flying wye at the I-84 is reporting potentially icy and slick surfaces, use caution and reduce speed while traveling. To stay up to date on travel conditions you can always reference 511 Idaho. Our...
Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats
Nearly every year, there is a boating accident in Idaho involving duck hunters or winter anglers. The post Hunters and anglers: Use caution this winter when using boats appeared first on Local News 8.
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
ksl.com
Idaho snowplow driver recognized for preventing what could have been a fatal crash
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — An Idaho snowplow driver is being recognized after he prevented what could have been a tragedy. Gil Wright, a transportation supervisor with the Idaho Transportation Department, was plowing snow on U.S. Highway 30 west of Soda Springs on Nov. 27. He spotted a pickup pulling a car from a ditch.
kmvt
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter sports season is underway here in Idaho and Local Ski Patrol officials are urging Idahoans to make sure they’re always wearing the proper equipment… especially a helmet. The Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is actively working to make sure that anyone who...
Idaho State Journal
Police: Driver who collided with snow plow has been located
Troopers have located the driver in question. Idaho State Police thank the public for their assistance.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Minus 50 wind chill in forecast for much of East Idaho as storm exits region after causing road closures, numerous wrecks
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho earlier this week caused numerous wrecks on Interstate 15 on Wednesday and is expected to leave dangerously cold wind chill as it exits the region. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning calling for conditions that could feel like they're as cold as minus 50 degrees on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in East Idaho. In addition, gusts of up to 55 mph could hit East Idaho on Wednesday night. ...
Post Register
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
eastidahonews.com
Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?
IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
KXLY
How to put on tire chains before you head across the passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning on traveling over the Washington or Idaho passes for the holidays, it’s more important now than ever to have snow chains handy, and know how to put them on. Without chains, you might get stuck, or even hurt because your tires...
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]
How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border
A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
