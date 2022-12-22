There are 4,961 active attorneys in Hawai‘i, according to the Hawai‘i State Bar Association. Which means that the 450 attorneys listed here are the top 9.1%. We turned to Best Lawyers®, publisher of The Best Lawyers in America©, for this list. The research method is purely peer review—no attorneys can buy their way onto the list, nor is any purchase necessary. To determine the list, Best Lawyers takes nominations (and no, lawyers may not nominate themselves, either) in each practice area. Lawyers who appeared in previous lists also make this first cut. Best Lawyers then polls lawyers, asking, “If you were unable to take a case yourself, how likely would you be to refer it to this nominee?”

2 DAYS AGO