travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Orlando Airport North Hotel For Sale
CBRE presents the 148-room La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Orlando Airport North. The Property is located on North Frontage Road, right off South Semoran Blvd and the Martin Andersen Beachline Expressway, and less than one and one-half miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO), the seventh busiest airport in the United States. The hotel is also located within the LeeVista Center, Orlando’s premier mixed-use business park with over 2 million square feet of Class A Office, Distribution, and Industrial space. The Property offers easy access to the #1 most visited city in the United States with a less than twenty-minute drive to 7 of the 20 most visited theme parks in the world.
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 55 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as the chilly weather continues across Central Florida. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 50s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost...
disneyfoodblog.com
$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World
Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
WESH
Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity
ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
fox35orlando.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
5 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
floridaconstructionnews.com
Walt Disney World to build affordable housing for theme park employees
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to build 1,300 affordable houses for workers at its Disney World Florida theme park. Real estate company The Michaels Organization will work as the developer...
Villages Daily Sun
Target, Home Depot and more coming to the area
The Villages and surrounding areas continue to be the place for big-box stores to open. More well-known, big businesses have announced they are opening locations in The Villages and Wildwood in recent months, with major stores like Target and Home Depot leading the way. Target is coming to Trailwinds Village in Wildwood, and a Home Depot also is expected to open in Wildwood soon. Earlier this year, it also was announced that a Hobby Lobby location is opening in Buffalo Ridge Plaza next year.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
Florida pilot draws Christmas tree – with plane
A Florida pilot was taken with the holiday spirit when he took to the skies last weekend to wish a spread a little Christmas cheer to a very select audience.
