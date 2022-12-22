CBRE presents the 148-room La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Orlando Airport North. The Property is located on North Frontage Road, right off South Semoran Blvd and the Martin Andersen Beachline Expressway, and less than one and one-half miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO), the seventh busiest airport in the United States. The hotel is also located within the LeeVista Center, Orlando’s premier mixed-use business park with over 2 million square feet of Class A Office, Distribution, and Industrial space. The Property offers easy access to the #1 most visited city in the United States with a less than twenty-minute drive to 7 of the 20 most visited theme parks in the world.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO