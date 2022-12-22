Today on Stateside, we recapped the top five Michigan-themed memes of 2022 with a panel of meme enthusiasts. Then, a chef and an attorney joined to discuss the quirks of running a cannabis-infused catering company, and a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio put a spotlight on a herd of goats that played an important role in maintaining the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Plus, we heard about a longstanding Detroit tradition that involves eating muskrat, and learned more about Michigan’s historical issues with goiters. To wrap up, a trip to Colon, Michigan, shone a light on the “Magic Capital of the World”.

