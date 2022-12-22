ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

michiganradio.org

MI court ruling could clear way for “hostile educational environment” lawsuits

The Michigan Court of Appeals has cleared the way to allow civil rights lawsuits against schools for failing to protect students from sexual harassment by other students. The case originated in Alpena County, where a parent filed a lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools for failing to protect her daughter from harassment by another student, starting in the fourth grade. The allegations included inappropriate physical contact.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Retiring justice calls for fix to Michigan's exoneration law in concurrence

Michigan’s exoneration law needs to updated so more people who were wrongfully convicted can be compensated for time needlessly spent in prison, argued Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack in one of her final actions before she leaves the bench. McCormack authored a reluctant concurring opinion to an...
Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people

Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Today on Stateside, we recapped the top five Michigan-themed memes of 2022 with a panel of meme enthusiasts. Then, a chef and an attorney joined to discuss the quirks of running a cannabis-infused catering company, and a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio put a spotlight on a herd of goats that played an important role in maintaining the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Plus, we heard about a longstanding Detroit tradition that involves eating muskrat, and learned more about Michigan’s historical issues with goiters. To wrap up, a trip to Colon, Michigan, shone a light on the “Magic Capital of the World”.
