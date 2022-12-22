Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
MI court ruling could clear way for “hostile educational environment” lawsuits
The Michigan Court of Appeals has cleared the way to allow civil rights lawsuits against schools for failing to protect students from sexual harassment by other students. The case originated in Alpena County, where a parent filed a lawsuit against Alpena Public Schools for failing to protect her daughter from harassment by another student, starting in the fourth grade. The allegations included inappropriate physical contact.
michiganradio.org
Retiring justice calls for fix to Michigan's exoneration law in concurrence
Michigan’s exoneration law needs to updated so more people who were wrongfully convicted can be compensated for time needlessly spent in prison, argued Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack in one of her final actions before she leaves the bench. McCormack authored a reluctant concurring opinion to an...
michiganradio.org
State health officials are looking for more participants for Oscoda PFAS study
A state study of PFAS exposure near the former Wurtsmith Air Force base is looking for more participants. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began recruiting local residents in September for its Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment. But it still needs more. The assessment involves testing samples from adults...
michiganradio.org
Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination
Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Today on Stateside, we recapped the top five Michigan-themed memes of 2022 with a panel of meme enthusiasts. Then, a chef and an attorney joined to discuss the quirks of running a cannabis-infused catering company, and a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio put a spotlight on a herd of goats that played an important role in maintaining the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Plus, we heard about a longstanding Detroit tradition that involves eating muskrat, and learned more about Michigan’s historical issues with goiters. To wrap up, a trip to Colon, Michigan, shone a light on the “Magic Capital of the World”.
michiganradio.org
Winter storm deals potential blow to last minute Christmas sales for Michigan retailers
A major winter storm predicted to slam into Michigan late Thursday through Saturday will deal a blow to Michigan retailers trying to close out the holiday shopping season. This was already a less than jolly holiday shopping season for many Michigan store owners. The Michigan Retailers Association [MRA] surveyed its...
Comments / 0