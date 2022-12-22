Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
redlakenationnews.com
Mary Marlyn (Moret) Fineday
Mary Marlyn Fineday, 74, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Cass Lake, MN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, due to complications caused by a stroke on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. Mary was born in St Paul, MN to Edward...
Great River Rescue wins local Touchstone Energy Community Award
Bemidji, Minn - Beltrami Electric Cooperative named Great River Rescue, of Bemidji, as the winner of the local 2022 Touchstone Energy® Community Award. "Great River Rescue clearly demonstrates a strong commitment to community that we at Beltrami Electric value highly", Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng said. "We are very pleased to recognize Great River Rescue's contributions to our local communities."
Steps Toward Progress: Tribal Flags Installed at Bemidji City Hall
Tribal flags are now on display at Bemidji's City Hall. After years of on-and-off discussions and months of preparations, the flags of the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have finally been installed. The decision by the city council is one step toward the progress of recognizing tribal members that live within the city's boundaries.
Ponemah Boys & Girls Club takes trip for movie and pizza
On Wednesday, December 21, the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club took a trip to the Movie Theater and Giovanni's in Blackduck.
