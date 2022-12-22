Tribal flags are now on display at Bemidji's City Hall. After years of on-and-off discussions and months of preparations, the flags of the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have finally been installed. The decision by the city council is one step toward the progress of recognizing tribal members that live within the city's boundaries.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO